Friedmans Central Park

review star

No reviews yet

50 West 72nd Street

Manhattan, NY 10023

Order Again

Specials

Pene Carbonara

$18.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Penne with smokehouse bacon, egg, parmesan, and nutmeg.

Starters, Salads & Soups

Sesame Salmon Salad

$23.00

Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0

$19.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing

Cobb Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Greek Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.

Community Rice Bowl

$17.00

Rice, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, radicchio, peanuts, cilantro, mint, sesame lime dressing

Tomato Soup

$10.00+
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$10.00+
Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Choose from Korean BBQ or Buffalo Style

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Corn tortillas.

Vegetable Potstickers

$12.00

Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Broccoli Falafel

$12.00

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

Bites Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Sandwiches and Burgers (PM)

Pastrami on Rye.

$22.00

Pastrami Ruben.

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Swisswitch.

$19.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich.

$19.00

B.L.A.T..

$17.00

Tuna Melt.

$17.00

Friedman's Club.

$19.00

French Dip.

$27.00

Salmon Burger.

$21.00

Friedman's Burger.

$19.00

Grilled Cheese.

$17.00

Broccoli Ruben.

$18.00

Impossible Burger.

$18.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

$28.00

Habanero honey.

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$28.00

Choice of two sides.

Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Mashed potatoes, sautee spinach, asian ginger jus.

Mom's Meatloaf & Mash

$25.00
Our Brick Chicken

$26.00

Mashed potatoes, sautéed brussel sprouts

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Parsnip puree, wilted spinach, ranbow carrots

Trout Almondine

$28.00

12oz Strip Steak

$38.00

creamed spinach, french fries

Dinner Grain Bowl

$18.00

Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette

Sides

Market Plate (Choose Any Three Sides)

$20.00
Herb Fries

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Blue cheese aioli.

Plain Fries

$9.00
Yuca Fries

$9.00

Side Mashed Potato

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Sauteed String Beans

$9.00

Side Sautee Spinach

$9.00

Toast

$4.00

Avocado

$5.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.00

Side Cheddar Waffle

$14.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chcolate Babka

$9.00+

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Take Out Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$5.00

BTL Sparkling

$7.50

BTL Still

$7.50

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

16 oz Lemonade

$6.00

16 oz Iced Tea

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Mocktail

$9.00

pineapple basil soda

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friedmans offers American Classics with a eco friendly focus- with a full bar and a wide selection of biodynamic and natural wines. We are also the gluten free pioneers.

Location

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan, NY 10023

Directions

