We serve many varieties from rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken tenders and sandwiches. We emphasize on preparing the best flavors for our customers. Located in Solon, Ohio.

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders (5)$8.99
Our All Natural Chicken Tenders
Mac and Cheese$4.99
Tater Tots$2.79
House Seasoning or Nashville Spice
Chicken Tenders (3)$6.99
Our All Natural Chicken Tenders
All American$7.99
Chicken, Birdigo Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Cheese, Onions a Non-sesame Seed Bun
Cauliflower Bites$7.59
Uniquely Fried and served with your choice of sauce
Nashville Hot$7.99
Chicken, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Crisp Lettuce, Nashville Hot Sauce & a Brioche Bun
Smashers$4.40
Fingerling potatoes that are roasted and smashed, then crispy fried and tossed in our unique blend of seasonings
Birdigo OG$6.99
Chicken, Birdigo Sauce & Pickles
The Chicken Club$7.99
Chicken, Birdigo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Bacon
Location

32975 Aurora rd

Solon OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
