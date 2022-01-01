Birdigo
We serve many varieties from rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken tenders and sandwiches. We emphasize on preparing the best flavors for our customers. Located in Solon, Ohio.
32975 Aurora rd
Popular Items
Location
32975 Aurora rd
Solon OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jim's Open Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Imperial Wok
Offering Dine-in, Pickup & Delivery
56 Kitchen - Solon
Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!
Heritage Coffee
Come in and enjoy!