Restaurant header imageView gallery

56 Kitchen Solon

review star

No reviews yet

33587 Aurora Rd

Solon, OH 44139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original
French Kiss
Chicken Wings Confit

Starters

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Cauliflower florets tossed in rice flower, fried in our gluten free fryer and tossed in desired wing sauce. *vegan* *gluten free*

Chicken Wings Confit

$12.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in desired wing sauce. *gluten free*

Classic Poutine

$10.00

Fresh cut fries smothered in house made brown gravy and melted cheese curds. *vegetarian* *vegan available*

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Brussel sprouts fried in our gluten free fryer then tossed in house-made brown sugar glaze and topped with candied bacon, crispy sweet potatoes and pickled red onions. *vegetarian* *vegan available* *gluten free*

Hummus

$8.00

Traditional house-made hummus topped with salsa verde and served with house-made pita, bagel chips and fresh crudités. *vegan* *gluten free available*

Vegan Meatballs

$11.00

Five vegan meatballs served with a romesco sauce and grilled baguette wedges. *vegan* *gluten free available*

Pretzel Bagel

$0.50

Pretzel shaped bread roll made fresh daily. *vegan*

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Made fresh daily.

Tomato Soup

$6.00

House-made tomato soup. *vegan* *gluten free*

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons served with caesar dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

Crispy Club

$17.00

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, shredded yellow cheddar, chopped egg, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon and served with Ranch dressing. *gluten free available* *dairy free available*

Flank Sinatra

$18.00

Char-grilled flank steak, mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, sliced black olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available* *dairy free available*

French Kiss

$12.00

Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

Mediterranean

$12.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, pickled onions and feta cheese served with a red wine vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

Mini Kiss

$5.95

Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free*

Mini Wedge

$5.95

Quarter wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free*

Side Caesar

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons served with caesar dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

Side Field

$4.95

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and spiralized carrots served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan* *gluten free*

SOM Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and mozzarella cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

The Original

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, deli turkey, smoked turkey ham and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available*

The Original NO HAM

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, double portion of deli turkey and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available*

The Wedge

$12.00

Half wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*

Pizzas

SM BBQ Brisket

$17.00

Brisket, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and BBQ sauce. Topped with ranch drizzle. *12" / 6 slices* *dairy free available* *gluten free available*

SM Bianco

$16.00

Fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, whipped herb ricotta cheese and salsa verde sauce. *12" / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*

SM Margarita

$14.00

Basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*

SM Piedi Nudi

$16.00

Artichokes, caramelized onions, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made salsa verde sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*

SM Rocco

$18.00

Banana peppers, salami, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend, whipped herb ricotta and house-made marinara sauce. *12" / 6 slices* *dairy free available* *gluten free available*

SM Spesso

$17.00

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with chili pepper infused honey. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *dairy free available*

SM Traditional

$13.00

Mozzarella / Provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*

LG BBQ Brisket

$22.00

Brisket, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and BBQ sauce. Topped with ranch drizzle. *15" / 8 slices* *dairy free available*

LG Bianco

$20.00

Fontina cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, herb whipped ricotta cheese and salsa verde sauce. *15" / 8 slices* *vegan available*

LG Margarita

$18.00

Basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*

LG Piedi Nudi

$21.00

Artichokes, caramelized onions, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made salsa verde sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*

LG Rocco

$22.00

Banana peppers, salami, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend, whipped herb ricotta and house-made marinara sauce. *15" / 8 slices* *dairy free available*

LG Spesso

$22.00

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with chili pepper infused honey. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *dairy free available*

LG Traditional

$17.00

Mozzarella / Provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*

Sandwiches & Burgers

Banh Mi Bird

$17.00

House battered fried chicken served on a toasted french baguette topped with japanese aioli, pickled veggies, fresh cilantro and a siracha agave glaze. Serve with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*

Blackened Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, havarti cheese and spicy aioli served on a toasted rosemary baguette. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free available* *gluten free available*

Classic Burger

$14.00

Half pound certified Black Angus beef patty, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*

Double Cheeseburger Supreme

$16.00

Two of our 4oz Certified Black Angus beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, two slices of white american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*

Farmhouse Burger

$18.00

Half pound certified Black Angus beef patty, mixed greens, pickled red onions, white cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg and mustard aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free available* *gluten free available*

Love Bird

$17.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*

Salmon & Avocado

$17.00

Open-faced toasted sunflower bread topped with avocado spread, mixed greens, a 5oz grilled salmon filet, cherry tomatoes and sweet lime aioli. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*

Szechuan Pulled Pork

$15.00

Szechuan & black bean braised pork shoulder, spicy slaw, sesame battered onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free* *gluten free available*

Vegan Banh Mi

$17.00

House-made veggie patty served on a toasted french baguette topped with tofu aioli, pickled veggies, fresh cilantro and a siracha agave glaze. Serve with fresh cut fries. *vegan* *gluten free available*

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A house blend of black beans, legumes and quinoa made into a crispy patty topped with an avocado spread, mixed greens and tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *vegan* *gluten free available*

Entrees

Grilled Pork Chop

$24.00

8oz grilled bone-in pork chop served with redskin mashed potatoes, braised kale and a smoked apple & jalapeno chutney. *gluten free* *dairy free*

Salmon

$24.00

5oz chili rubbed salmon served with grilled asparagus, organic brown rice pilaf and a white wine deduction with dill. *gluten free* *dairy free*

Steak & Onion Frites

$24.00

7oz sliced flank steak served with a bleu cheese bechamel, onion straws, malt vinegar aioli and lightly dressed arugula.

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

7 shrimp, house-made chorizo sausage, red & yellow bell peppers, onions, garlic, spinach, hominy grits and finished with butter & Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager. *gluten free*

Turkey Meatloaf

$19.00

8oz turkey meatloaf served with potatoes au gratin, maple ginger carrots and a mustard & rosemary glaze.

Grilled Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

Grilled Cauliflower "steak" served with a quinoa salad, grilled asparagus and arugula pesto. *gluten free* *vegan*

Sides

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Served with a side of our mustard aioli. *vegan available without aioli* *gluten free*

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Hominy Grits

$7.00

Hominy grits finished with a mild cheddar cheese. *gluten free* *vegan available* *dairy free available*

Organic Brown Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Redskin Mash

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower W/ Lemon Tahini

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Three fried chicken tenders served with fresh cut fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids 4oz Smash Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

House Made Donuts

$8.00

Our house-made dough rolled into fresh donut holes then tossed in brown-cinnamon sugar. Topped with powder sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce and berry compote. *vegan*

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

House-made flourless chocolate torte topped with chocolate sauce, berry compote and fresh berries. *gluten free*

Cheesecake

$8.00

Assorted flavors of house-made cheesecakes.

Misc

DO NOT MAKE

KFS

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$10.00

Flank Steak

$12.00

Salmon Filet

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$12.00

Pint Garlic Dressing

$6.00

Quart Garlic Dressing

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!

Location

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139

Directions

Gallery
56 Kitchen - Solon image
Banner pic
56 Kitchen - Solon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgers 2 Beer Solon
orange starNo Reviews
33003 Aurora Road Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Heritage Coffee
orange star4.8 • 55
33445 Station Street Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Birdigo
orange starNo Reviews
32975 Aurora rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Pop Culture CLE
orange star4.9 • 88
33549 Solon Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Imperial Wok
orange starNo Reviews
33825 Aurora Road Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Elle Restaurant + Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
33730 Bainbridge Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Solon

Jim's Open Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 576
33779 Aurora Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Yours Truly Solon Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 446
6141 Kruse Dr Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Fisher’s American Tavern
orange star4.6 • 383
28020 Miles Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Pop Culture CLE
orange star4.9 • 88
33549 Solon Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Heritage Coffee
orange star4.8 • 55
33445 Station Street Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solon
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston