56 Kitchen Solon
33587 Aurora Rd
Solon, OH 44139
Popular Items
Starters
Cauliflower Wings
Cauliflower florets tossed in rice flower, fried in our gluten free fryer and tossed in desired wing sauce. *vegan* *gluten free*
Chicken Wings Confit
Fried chicken wings tossed in desired wing sauce. *gluten free*
Classic Poutine
Fresh cut fries smothered in house made brown gravy and melted cheese curds. *vegetarian* *vegan available*
Crispy Brussels
Brussel sprouts fried in our gluten free fryer then tossed in house-made brown sugar glaze and topped with candied bacon, crispy sweet potatoes and pickled red onions. *vegetarian* *vegan available* *gluten free*
Hummus
Traditional house-made hummus topped with salsa verde and served with house-made pita, bagel chips and fresh crudités. *vegan* *gluten free available*
Vegan Meatballs
Five vegan meatballs served with a romesco sauce and grilled baguette wedges. *vegan* *gluten free available*
Pretzel Bagel
Pretzel shaped bread roll made fresh daily. *vegan*
Soup of the Day
Made fresh daily.
Tomato Soup
House-made tomato soup. *vegan* *gluten free*
Salads
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons served with caesar dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
Crispy Club
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, shredded yellow cheddar, chopped egg, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon and served with Ranch dressing. *gluten free available* *dairy free available*
Flank Sinatra
Char-grilled flank steak, mixed greens, shredded mozzarella, sliced black olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available* *dairy free available*
French Kiss
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
Mediterranean
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, pickled onions and feta cheese served with a red wine vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
Mini Kiss
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free*
Mini Wedge
Quarter wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free*
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons served with caesar dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
Side Field
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and spiralized carrots served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan* *gluten free*
SOM Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and mozzarella cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
The Original
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, deli turkey, smoked turkey ham and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available*
The Original NO HAM
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, double portion of deli turkey and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing. *gluten free available*
The Wedge
Half wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing. *vegan available* *gluten free available*
Pizzas
SM BBQ Brisket
Brisket, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and BBQ sauce. Topped with ranch drizzle. *12" / 6 slices* *dairy free available* *gluten free available*
SM Bianco
Fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, whipped herb ricotta cheese and salsa verde sauce. *12" / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*
SM Margarita
Basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*
SM Piedi Nudi
Artichokes, caramelized onions, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made salsa verde sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*
SM Rocco
Banana peppers, salami, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend, whipped herb ricotta and house-made marinara sauce. *12" / 6 slices* *dairy free available* *gluten free available*
SM Spesso
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with chili pepper infused honey. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *dairy free available*
SM Traditional
Mozzarella / Provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *12" pizza / 6 slices* *vegan available* *gluten free available*
LG BBQ Brisket
Brisket, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and BBQ sauce. Topped with ranch drizzle. *15" / 8 slices* *dairy free available*
LG Bianco
Fontina cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, herb whipped ricotta cheese and salsa verde sauce. *15" / 8 slices* *vegan available*
LG Margarita
Basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*
LG Piedi Nudi
Artichokes, caramelized onions, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made salsa verde sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*
LG Rocco
Banana peppers, salami, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend, whipped herb ricotta and house-made marinara sauce. *15" / 8 slices* *dairy free available*
LG Spesso
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with chili pepper infused honey. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *dairy free available*
LG Traditional
Mozzarella / Provolone blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese. *15" pizza / 8 slices* *vegan available*
Sandwiches & Burgers
Banh Mi Bird
House battered fried chicken served on a toasted french baguette topped with japanese aioli, pickled veggies, fresh cilantro and a siracha agave glaze. Serve with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*
Blackened Steak Sandwich
Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, havarti cheese and spicy aioli served on a toasted rosemary baguette. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free available* *gluten free available*
Classic Burger
Half pound certified Black Angus beef patty, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*
Double Cheeseburger Supreme
Two of our 4oz Certified Black Angus beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, two slices of white american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*
Farmhouse Burger
Half pound certified Black Angus beef patty, mixed greens, pickled red onions, white cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg and mustard aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free available* *gluten free available*
Love Bird
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*
Salmon & Avocado
Open-faced toasted sunflower bread topped with avocado spread, mixed greens, a 5oz grilled salmon filet, cherry tomatoes and sweet lime aioli. Served with fresh cut fries. *gluten free available*
Szechuan Pulled Pork
Szechuan & black bean braised pork shoulder, spicy slaw, sesame battered onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *dairy free* *gluten free available*
Vegan Banh Mi
House-made veggie patty served on a toasted french baguette topped with tofu aioli, pickled veggies, fresh cilantro and a siracha agave glaze. Serve with fresh cut fries. *vegan* *gluten free available*
Veggie Burger
A house blend of black beans, legumes and quinoa made into a crispy patty topped with an avocado spread, mixed greens and tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries. *vegan* *gluten free available*
Entrees
Grilled Pork Chop
8oz grilled bone-in pork chop served with redskin mashed potatoes, braised kale and a smoked apple & jalapeno chutney. *gluten free* *dairy free*
Salmon
5oz chili rubbed salmon served with grilled asparagus, organic brown rice pilaf and a white wine deduction with dill. *gluten free* *dairy free*
Steak & Onion Frites
7oz sliced flank steak served with a bleu cheese bechamel, onion straws, malt vinegar aioli and lightly dressed arugula.
Shrimp & Grits
7 shrimp, house-made chorizo sausage, red & yellow bell peppers, onions, garlic, spinach, hominy grits and finished with butter & Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager. *gluten free*
Turkey Meatloaf
8oz turkey meatloaf served with potatoes au gratin, maple ginger carrots and a mustard & rosemary glaze.
Grilled Cauliflower Steak
Grilled Cauliflower "steak" served with a quinoa salad, grilled asparagus and arugula pesto. *gluten free* *vegan*
Sides
Charred Broccoli
Fresh Cut Fries
Served with a side of our mustard aioli. *vegan available without aioli* *gluten free*
Grilled Asparagus
Hominy Grits
Hominy grits finished with a mild cheddar cheese. *gluten free* *vegan available* *dairy free available*
Organic Brown Rice Pilaf
Redskin Mash
Roasted Cauliflower W/ Lemon Tahini
Kids
Desserts
House Made Donuts
Our house-made dough rolled into fresh donut holes then tossed in brown-cinnamon sugar. Topped with powder sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce and berry compote. *vegan*
Flourless Chocolate Torte
House-made flourless chocolate torte topped with chocolate sauce, berry compote and fresh berries. *gluten free*
Cheesecake
Assorted flavors of house-made cheesecakes.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139