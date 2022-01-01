Go
Blackbirdwoodfire

Blackbirdwoodfire

PIZZA • TAPAS

206 Broadway N • $$

Avg 4.6 (803 reviews)

SAUSAGE APPLE$16.00
BLUE CRUSH$16.00
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

206 Broadway N

Fargo ND

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
