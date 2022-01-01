Go
Blu-Willy's

Locally owned, family friendly restaurant

GRILL

3985 Broadway

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Kegs$9.00
5 Jumbo tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives served with homemade keg sauce
Blu Willy Burger$10.00
Burger topped with onion, lettuce, pickles, and our signature Blu-Willy's sauce
Spicy Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavorful kick served with ranch
Classic Reuben$10.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 dressing on rye bread
Hamburger$8.00
Plain hamburger
*. Ranch$0.50
Bacon Jam Burger$12.00
Beef patty topped with homemade Bourbon Bacon Jam and Boursin cheese
1/2 pound Boneless Wings$7.00
Breaded thigh meat 1/2 pound per order
Pickle fries$9.00
thin-cut dill pickle fries in a spicy cornmeal batter served with a side of ranch
Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings
Comes in three sizes with you choice of sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Groups
Parking
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3985 Broadway

Grove City OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
