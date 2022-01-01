Go
Bludorn Restaurant

807 Taft St • $$

Avg 5 (3752 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Wellington Log$200.00
holiday feast from our kitchen at Bludorn.
Each log serves up to 4ppl | $200
The Beef wellington log is cooked appropriately and served oven-ready to reheat for dinner.
Includes:
beef tenderloin
wild mushroom, black truffle, sauce perigourdine
Happy Holidays, from our home to yours!
-Aaron, Victoria, Cherif, and all the team at Bludorn
Regretfully, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or alterations to the menu.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

807 Taft St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
