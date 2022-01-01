Blue Burro
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
7820 Broadway
Location
7820 Broadway
Lemon Grove CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Buffalo Spot - Lemon Grove
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian-inspired cuisine, where the neighborhood gathers for fresh and flavorful classic dishes found throughout Italy.
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.
Zest Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!