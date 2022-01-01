Blue Heron Oyster House & Inn
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
20658 Wilkins Ave.
Rock Hall, MD 21661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
20658 Wilkins Ave., Rock Hall MD 21661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Anchor & Plow Restaurant & Carryout
No Reviews
21325 Rock Hall Avenue Rock Hall, MD 21661
View restaurant