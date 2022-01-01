Bay Shore Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
8214 North Point Rd
Location
8214 North Point Rd
edgemere MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crossroads Bistro
Fresh Ingredients!
Local Chefs!
Delicious Food for your next meal or event!
The Dock of the Bay
Waterfront dining of the area's freshest seafood.
Rowboat Willies Dockbar
Come in and enjoy!
De Breeze
Come on in and enjoy!
Weekly Specials
Happy Hour 3-7 Monday-Friday