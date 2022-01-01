Go
Toast

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

We’re more than oysters - we’re Denver's best seafood restaurant! Our approach is to create honest food and drinks, served in a comfortable, casual environment. The restaurant’s culture is inspired from memories of growing up in coastal towns with families of oyster farmers and fishermen. Like them, we strive to bring you superb hospitality and delicious food with a commitment to the freshest seafood at reasonable prices. To ensure this commitment of quality, we’ve partnered with Chris Quartuccio of Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY to bring you nearly daily shipments of seasonal oysters and seafood, offering favorites such as Steamed Mussels, Lobster Rolls, Clam Chowder, Crab Cakes, and fish like halibut, Icelandic cod, and salmon, to name a few. Our food items are complemented by a well-rounded bar menu with craft cocktails, a great wine list and thoughtful beer selection.

2625 East 2nd ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pasta with Butter & Cheese$8.95
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Truffle- Butter Grilled King Crab Legs$65.00
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Chilean Sea Bass$49.50
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Togarashi Fries$8.50
Roasted Oysters$18.50
Garlic Herb Butter, Ritz Crumb, Parmeson Cheese
Kids Filet$15.95
Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus
Simple Fresh Fish$37.00
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Scottish Salmon$32.00
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
Sprite$3.50
See full menu

Location

2625 East 2nd ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quality Italian Denver

No reviews yet

Quality Italian is a modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse tradition. It references the flavors, style and tableside flair of this classic genre with unique design and food that appeals to today’s diner. Quality Italian references old‑world butcher shops in its unique design, drawing inspiration from the traditional butcher guilds found throughout Italy. These guilds were responsible for maintaining quality control for the meat sold throughout the country, and at Quality Italian, internationally renowned design firm AvroKO references the significant role these institutions had in Italian culture and tradition in each of the restaurants.

Cherry Cricket

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Forget Me Not

No reviews yet

Forget Me is designed with intention and care; it’s not just about being a cocktail bar. Walking through our door opens the invitation to brighten the day; sow the seeds of celebration, or to be a kind ear when needed.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston