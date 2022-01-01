Go
Blue Water Grille

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor • $$

Avg 3.8 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$10.00
Coffee$2.50
Two eggs Any Style$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
with choice of chicken tenders or wings
Wings$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
Juice$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
fried egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, brioche bun
Mozzarella Triangles$10.00
homemade breaded mozzarella triangles, deep fried with marinara
Plain Fries$4.00
Cheesesteak$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
