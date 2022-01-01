Go
Bobae Coffee & Tea

1st to NITRO! Make your tea experience silky smooth! Bobae prides ourselves in presenting the best of both worlds, coffee & tea, to our community with a creative twist. We are known to have high quality loose full leaf teas and specialty beans. That is why all of our drinks are light, smooth, and our teas are delicate. Bobae is a stable for all comfort seekers, but we also can live up to an adventurer's taste style.

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)

NITRO OG Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Caramelly, Smooth, & Creamy. This spin on our childhood favorite drink (Traditional Milk Tea) is one of the best. Full Dairy, absolutely delightful no matter what day or time.
Bobaejicha: Hand-whisked Roasted Green Tea from Kyoto (ICED or HOT)$6.00
Bobaejicha: Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea from Kyoto, Japan. A unique smoky taste balance with the dark green tea notes. Great Hojicha taste smokey, toasty, and have a tea sweet finish. None-Low caffeine.
NITRO Bae's Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
The elevated Earl Grey experience. This tea deemed as the sassy CEO possess the classy and fragrant from Southern village in Italy. One of the prized favorites of many.
Macadons' Macarons
Macadons' Handcrafted Local Macarons! Not too sweet. Perfect treat for yourself and love ones.
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. Tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available).
NITRO Jasmine Silver Tips Green Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Nitro-This high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Green Tea pairs effortlessly well with milk or alternative milk.
Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
Sapphire Moonlight (ICED or HOT)
LAVENDER! This heavenly looking drink is made out of organic lavender flower. This drink is MEANT for people who Absolutely LOVE Lavender! There is no other tea in here! All you are going to taste will be lavender. Caffeine-Free.
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd

Woodinville WA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
