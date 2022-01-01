Go
Toast

Bobby V's

Come in and enjoy!

11 Shoephoester Rd

No reviews yet

Location

11 Shoephoester Rd

Windsor Locks CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamaican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho75

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston