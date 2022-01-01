Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.
1390 Hopmeadow Street • $$
Location
1390 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
