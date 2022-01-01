Go
Harvest Cafe & Bakery

Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.

1390 Hopmeadow Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)

Popular Items

Make Your Own Sandwich$7.00
Omelet Builder$12.00
Bacon (3)$4.50
Garden Omelet$12.00
filled with fresh spinach, asparagus, peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
Farmers Benedict$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
All American$10.50
2 eggs any style, homefries and choice of bacon or ham or links or patty or turkey sausage
Pancakes$5.50
buttermilk or gluten free multigrain batter
California Melt$13.50
scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, spinach, swiss and cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with homefries
Belgian Waffle$7.00
choose buttermilk or multigrain
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1390 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury CT

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
