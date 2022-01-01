Go
Boca Pizzeria

1544 redwood highway

Popular Items

Kid's Cheese Pizza$12.00
organic tomato sauce
Caesar Salad$13.75
creamy caesar dressing, parmigiano, white anchovies, garlic crostini. Dressing contains egg, can be gluten free
Fettuccine$20.00
chicken, peas, shallots, garlic, parmigiano
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.00
San Marzano marinara sauce, parmigiano
Boca Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, field greens, pears, apples, red onions, golden raisins, toasted walnuts, goat cheese crostini, apple cider vinaigrette
Fennel Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza$21.00
fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil
Grilled Verlasso Salmon$26.00
Yukon roasted potatoes, assorted vegetables, citrus tarragon butter sauce
Tuscan White Bean & Kale Soup$6.00
rosemary croutons, parmigiano, EVOO
Margherita Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, EVOO
BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
red onions, plum tomatoes, red bell peppers, chili flakes, smoked mozzarella, cilantro
1544 redwood highway

Corte madera CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
