Italian
Pizza

Piatti Mill Valley

review star

No reviews yet

625 Redwood Highway

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
Short rib sugo
Soup

Antipasti

Cured meats & cheeses

Cured meats & cheeses

$25.00

pickles, cherry mostarda, focaccia, grissini

Eggplant parmigiano-reggiano 'fries'

Eggplant parmigiano-reggiano 'fries'

$14.00

calabrian chili aïoli, marinara

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00

rosemary, garlic, dipping oil

Fritto misto

Fritto misto

$15.00

calamari, lemon, jalapeño, zucchini, olives, anchovy aïoli, marinara

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

beef & pork, bread crumbs, parmesan, marinara, parsley

Olives

Olives

$8.00

chili, herbs, roasted garlic, evoo

Zuppa E Insalate

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

endive, heirloom tomatoes, aged saba

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, garlic-anchovy dressing

Chopped

Chopped

$15.00

radicchio, chickpeas, giardiniera, cucumber, salami, provolone, parmesan, italian vinaigrette

Romaine hearts

Romaine hearts

$15.00

walnuts, apple, gorgonzola dolce, onion, oregano vinaigrette

Soup

Soup

$10.00

cannellini beans, tomato, kale, parmesan, lemon · vegan

Romaine Hearts

$15.00

Pizza

Broccoli rabe pizza

Broccoli rabe pizza

$22.00

italian sausage, nduja, fresh mozzarella, tomato

Carbonara pizza

Carbonara pizza

$23.00

guanciale, egg, burrata, wild arugula, onion, black pepper, fonduta sauce

Clam pizza

Clam pizza

$24.00

artichoke hearts, oregano, upland cress, garlic oil, scallion, fonduta sauce

Hen of the woods pizza

Hen of the woods pizza

$24.00

pesto, radicchio, onion, garlic oil, pine nuts, fresh mozzarella, tomato

Margherita pizza

Margherita pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, evoo

Spicy pepperoni pizza

Spicy pepperoni pizza

$21.00

mama lil’s peppers, thyme, tomato, fresh mozzarella

Spice it up!

Spice it up!

$5.00

herbs, pecorini, pepper flakes, chili honey, italian ranch

Panino LUNCH ONLY until 3:45

Grilled vegetables

Grilled vegetables

$17.00

sandwich, zucchini, eggplant, greens, pesto, burrata, focaccia

Meatball

Meatball

$18.00

sandwich, pork & beef, mozzarella, parmesan, ciabatta

Mortadella & salami

Mortadella & salami

$19.00

sandwich, provolone, pickles, calabrian chili aïoli, focaccia

Prawn roll

Prawn roll

$21.00

scallion, garlic butter, lemon, brioche roll

Sicilian fried chicken

Sicilian fried chicken

$20.00

sandwich, arugula, fennel, oregano, peperoncini, ciabatta

Secondi DINNER ONLY starting at 4:00

Roasted chicken puttanesca

Roasted chicken puttanesca

$26.00

half chicken, fried artichoke, arugula, olives, garlic, caper, anchovy, tomato, herbs

Cioppino

Cioppino

$30.00

fish stew of prawns, clams, mussels, cod, smoky white wine-tomato sauce, garlic

Fried chicken saltimbocca

Fried chicken saltimbocca

$25.00

prosciutto, green beans, fontina cheese fonduta, sage-brown butter vinaigrette

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

'impossible' bolognese, bechamel, fresh mozzarella, basil (vegetarian)

Salmon piccata

Salmon piccata

$29.00

white bean-garlic purée, braised greens, fennel

Short rib

Short rib

$28.00

balsamic glaze, creamy mascarpone polenta, salsa verde

Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$25.00

rigatoni, parmigiano-reggiano, evoo

Lemon ricotta ravioli

Lemon ricotta ravioli

$23.00

spinach, sage-brown butter, bread crumbs

Mushroom campanelle

Mushroom campanelle

$25.00

kale, sofrito, oregano, pecorino, walnuts

Prawn spaghetti

Prawn spaghetti

$29.00

broccoli rabe, saffron, basil, chili, garlic

Ricotta dumplings

Ricotta dumplings

$23.00

pesto, swiss chard, prosciutto, pistachio

Short rib sugo

Short rib sugo

$24.00

pappardelle, pecorino

Squid ink casarecca

Squid ink casarecca

$26.00

clams, thyme, white wine broth, garlic, onion, lemon oil

Contorni

Baby Carrots

Baby Carrots

$9.00

smoked yogurt, almonds

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

capers, anchovy, lemon, mint

Roasted cauliflower

Roasted cauliflower

$8.00

pepperoncini peppers, garlic, lemon

Dolci

Affogato

Affogato

$8.00

vanilla gelato, espresso

Buttermilk panna cotta

Buttermilk panna cotta

$8.00

huckleberry, vanilla, thyme

Flourless chocolate torte

Flourless chocolate torte

$9.00

raspberry, whipped cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

mascarpone, espresso, cocoa

Zeppole

Zeppole

$8.00

warm fluffy italian donut holes, orange zest

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Piatti Cocktails

Calabrian Press

$16.00

vodka, campari, lime, blood orange, calabrian chili-salt

La Roma

$16.00

rye, sirene americano, macchia rossa, amara rossa, mole bitters ... think italian manhattan!

Negroni Classico

$16.00

gin, campari, macchia rossa

Nocino Old Fashioned

$16.00

bourbon, il mallo nocino (green walnut), orange, aromatic bitters

Paloma Italiana

$16.00

tequila, mezcal, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, peychaud’s

Perfetto Aperitivo

$16.00

amara blood orange amaro, sirene americano bianco & rosso

Piatti Spritz

$16.00

aperol, prosecco, grapefruit bitters, rosato brut

Puccini Punch

$16.00

white rum, amaro montenegro, limoncello, aperol, lemon

Wine

Bt. Cardedu

$57.00

2017 cannonau, caladu, sardegna, italy (red)

Bt. Castello di Verduno

$116.00

2017 barolo, langhe, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Cave des Onze Communes

$54.00

2017 gamay, valle d’aosta, italy (red)

Bt. Caves de Donnas

$62.00

2019 nebbiolo, barmet, vallée d’aoste (red)

Bt. Centopassi

$48.00

2020 nero d’avola, giato, sicily, italy (red)

Bt. Colle Trotta

$62.00

2016 montepulciano d’abruzzo, q500, abruzzi, italy (red)

Bt. Colombera & Garella

$62.00

2019 nebbiolo, coste della sesia, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Damilano

$68.00

2018 nebbiolo, marghe, langhe, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Elio' Altare

$85.00

2020 barbera d’alba, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Ferdinando Principiano

$66.00

2020 dolcetto d’alba, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Fontanafredda

$88.00

2016 barolo, langhe, piedmont (red)

Bt. Gaja

$160.00

2017 barolo, dagromis, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Grifalco

$60.00

2019 aglianico del vulture grifalco, basilicata, italy (red)

Bt. Honig

$95.00

Bt. Le Cinciole

$66.00

2018 chianti classico (sangiovese), tuscany ‘beyond organic’ (red)

Bt. Lioco

$70.00

2020 pinot noir, mendocino county, north coast (red)

Bt. Lúuma

$74.00

2021 cabernet sauvignon, oak knoll district, napa valley (red)

Bt. Niedrist

$82.00

südtiroler blauburgunder riserva (pinot noir), alto adige (red)

Bt. Oddero

$66.00

2019 barbera d’alba superiore, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Piatti Private Label cabernet

$40.00

california (red)

Bt. Piatti Private Label merlot

$40.00

california (red)

Bt. Scarpa

$160.00

2016 barbaresco, tettineive, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Scribe

$105.00

2021 pinot noir, carneros, sonoma (red)

Bt. Sottimano

$70.00

2020 dolcetto d’alba, bric salto, piedmont, italy (red)

Bt. Terre Nere

$75.00

2020 etna rosso, sicily, italy (red)

Bt. Unti

$78.00

2018 zinfandel, dry creek valley (red)

Bt. Alice

$64.00

2021 doro nature prosecco superiore, veneto, italy (sparkling white)

Bt. Alice 'osé'

$64.00

brut nature sparkling rosé, veneto, italy (sparkling rosé)

Bt. Ciro Biondi

$74.00

2018 etna bianco (carricante, cataratto, minnella), outis, sicily, italy (white)

Bt. Ciro Picariello

$61.00

2019 fiano irpinia, campania, italy (white)

Bt. Colle Stefano

$58.00

2020 verdicchio di matelica, marche, italy (white)

Bt. Dario Serrentino 'Fuso'

$55.00

2020 catarratto (skin contact), sicily, italy (orange)

Bt. Domaine Carneros

$88.00

2017 brut, napa valley, ca (sparkling white)

Bt. Erste+Neue

$54.00

2020 pinot grigio, südtirol-alto adige, italy (white)

Bt. Germano

$62.00

2019 chardonnay langhe, piedmont, italy (white)

Bt. La Sibilla

$58.00

2020 falanghina, campi flegrei, campania, italy (white)

Bt. Le Fraghe

$45.00

2020 rosé (corvina, rondinella), ròndon, veneto, italy (rosé)

Bt. Mancini

$54.00

2020 vermentino di gallura, sardinia, italy (white)

Bt. Matroni

$60.00

2017 caprettone (skin contact), campania, italy (orange)

Bt. Niklas

$62.00

2020 sauvignon blanc, alto adige, italy (white)

Bt. Piatti Private Label Chardonnay

$40.00

california (white)

Bt. Piatti Private Label Pinot Grigio

$40.00

california (white)

Bt. Prá

$56.00

2020 soave classico (garganega), otto, veneto, italy (white)

Bt. Radio Coteau

$88.00

2017 chardonnay, savoy vineyard, anderson valley (white)

Bt. Ryme

$54.00

2021 vermentino (skin contact), hers, las brisas vineyard, carneros (orange)

Bt. Scribe

$91.00

2021 chardonnay, along the palms 2, sonoma valley (white)

Bt. Scribe

$80.00

2021 sparkling rosé of pinot noir, pét-nat, estate, sonoma valley (sparkling rosé)

Bt. Sfera

$47.00

verdeca (skin contact), puglia, italy / 1 liter (orange)

Bt. Talley

$74.00

2020 chardonnay, estate, arroyo grande valley, central coast (white)

Bt. Una Lou by Scribe

$62.00

2021 rosé of pinot noir, carneros (rosé)

Bt. Vigneti Massa

$44.00

2019 timorasso, piccolo derthona, piedmont, italy (white)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian, locally driven neighborhood restaurant with a wood-fired oven...crafted by hand, but from the heart.

Website

Location

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
Piatti image

