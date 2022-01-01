Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

Charley's Ocean Grill

Charley’s Ocean Bar & Grill is a seaside restaurant & bar that offers quality meals, delicious cocktails and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our distinguished menu and atmosphere are inspired by a beach-life attitude, offering all patrons a "local summer" experience, all year round! Originally a speakeasy that dated to the 1930 pre-prohibition era, the spot is a part of Jersey Shore history and has always been the local gem of Long Branch’s beach scene. Situated past Pier Village and at the end of the Long Branch’s popular boardwalk, Charley’s stands right by Seven President’s Ocean Park beach. We offer free private parking for our patrons, along with beautiful views of the ocean.

