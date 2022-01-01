Go
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.

GRILL

2039 N Center St • $$

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Brick Oven Lasagna$15.99
layers of fresh pasta, bolognese meat sauce w/ local beef, salami & capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, herb-béchamel sauce
Medium Arty Pizza$13.99
artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Bacon Wrapped Dates$8.59
2 skewers of 4 with Chipotle maple drizzle
Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 house made crispy tenders, choice of dip (get them tossed in your choice of wing sauce $1)
Side Mixed Greens Salad$3.99
cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette
Medium Pesto Margherita Pizza$12.99
fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl
Medium Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Double Decker Club$13.89
half lb. of turkey, ham, & bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, on toasted sourdough
Bourbon-Bacon Smash Burger$11.99
Local Beef, Cajun-Brown Sugar Bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, pickles, NY bun

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Takeout

Location

2039 N Center St

Hickory NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

