Boris & Horton

Boris & Horton was created to provide New Yorkers with an amazing café and community space to enjoy alongside our four-legged friends. Whether you own a dog or just like being around them, Boris & Horton is the place to be. No wonder they call us the happiest place on earth!

195 Avenue A

Popular Items

Gay Beer Lager$7.00
Craft beer never tasted (and looked) so good. Brewed with a choice blend of Vienna Malt and Mandarina Hops, Gay Beer is a golden lager with notes of honey and crisp citrus that’s sure to satisfy you beer drinkers. Light bodied, refreshing and crafted to reduce gluten. Go straight for Gay Beer!
Peanut Butter Doggie Ice Cream$5.50
Coconut milk, coconut cream, peanuts & guar gum.
Squookie from Gracie Baked$4.00
rotating flavors
Almond Butter & Banana Toast on Multigrain$8.00
Almond butter, banana, honey, cinnamon
Hot Cocoa$4.50
Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.
Fennario IPA$6.00
Venture into the magical forest of Fennario, where floral and tangerine aromas from Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo hops delight your senses. Jackalope’s dank West Coast IPA celebrates the style with approachable bitterness, pungent hop aroma, and beautiful golden color.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant$4.00
Torres potato chips$2.00
Extra virgin olive oil or black truffle.
Matcha Lemonade$4.50
Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!
195 Avenue A

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
