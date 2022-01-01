Boris & Horton
Boris & Horton was created to provide New Yorkers with an amazing café and community space to enjoy alongside our four-legged friends. Whether you own a dog or just like being around them, Boris & Horton is the place to be. No wonder they call us the happiest place on earth!
Location
195 Avenue A
New York NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
