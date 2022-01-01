Go
Toast

Boxcar Betty's

The maximum amount we allow for online orders is $150. If you would like to place a large order please contact Christy Blanc Catering Director at 843-425-4964 or catering@boxcarbetty.com.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

1922 Savannah Hwy • $

Avg 4.7 (1686 reviews)

Popular Items

Slaw$2.99
Juice Box$1.00
Large Drink$2.99
Single Shroom$4.99
Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo$4.99
House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.
Single Piece of Fried Chicken$4.99
A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.
Small Drink$2.39
Buffalo Sandwich$8.89
Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.
Boxcar$8.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Kids Tender$6.59
3 tenders with a sauce. Comes with a juice box and fruit cup.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1922 Savannah Hwy

Charleston SC

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bessinger’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Toast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosebay

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully Sourced | Carefully Prepared | Community Shared
ABOUT US
Rosebay is a service of Thurston
Southern Catering, offering a limited but diverse menu of single serving and family-style meals (4 servings), house baked desserts, and locally sourced groceries.
Our easy reheat meals include a variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and protein-based options to please many palates!
GIVING BACK
Rosebay has identified opportunities to give back to our Charleston-area community, a community which has so generously supported this platform to thrive successfully. We will apply proceeds weekly to feeding parties in need such as seniors, children, and many others in our local community. Join us is feeding our neighbors in need, simply by feeding your family and friends.
Pick-Up/Carryout Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
Delivery Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
(843) 352-2099
1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A
Charleston, SC 29407
orders@rosebaychs.com

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

No reviews yet

Best Sushi Restaurant in town

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston