Go
Toast

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

Join the fun at Brew Fish Bar & Eatery. We keep Marion, MA satisfied with our 20 rotating craft beers on tap and new twists on American favorites. Pull up a chair, sip on your favorite craft beer or microbrew, and order up something delicious. Regulars crave our juicy burgers, specialty pizzas, and Ch'ale! Satisfy your palate further with the popular Fish Tacos and Brew Fish and Chips. Our outstanding service and warm atmosphere will make you feel that you've entered a place where we love people, food, and family!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

210 Spring Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1310 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey BLT$13.00
Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sundried cranberry aioli, served on a ciabatta roll. Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made
pickle.
BrewFish Burger$14.00
Certified Angus Beef char-grilled to your liking served with lettuce, tomato, red onion Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.00
Our house-made buffalo chicken dip served with house-made tortilla chips
Bourbon Steak Tips$22.00
Marinated in garlic, bourbon, and other secret herb and spices grilled to your liking and served with vegetable (butternut squash) and mashed potato. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.
Prezels & Beer Cheese$10.29
Oven baked pretzel rods served with a house-made beer cheese sauce.
Haddock Tacos$16.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, ginger spiced coleslaw, and crispy haddock then topped Creole tartar sauce. Served with fries and our house-made pickle.
Cowboy Cobb Salad$12.00
Crisp chopped romaine, baby arugula, grilled chopped egg, grilled sweet corn, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and bleu cheese with a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette.
Lg Fish and Chips$19.00
Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered served with our dairy-free ginger-spiced coleslaw and choice of one side additional sides are charged extra.
Asian chopped salad$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 Spring Street

Marion MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cilantro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kool Kone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cranberry Cottage

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stone Path Malt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston