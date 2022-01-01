Go
Toast

Brew HaHa

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

5329 Limestone Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scone$3.05
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Croissant
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Classic Plus$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
See full menu

Location

5329 Limestone Road

Wilmington DE

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Junction Eighteen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twist'd Tomato

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CP's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston