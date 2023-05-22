Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chuck Lager America's Tavern - Glenview

No reviews yet

4500 Linden Hill Road

Wilmington, DE 19808

Lunch / Dinner Menu

Catering

BYO Burger LG

$160.00

House Salad

$15.00

French Fry LG

$30.00

Sweet Fry SM

$15.00

Giant Cookie

$20.00

Brunch

BRUNCH

BRUNCH BREAKFAST TACOS

$14.00

BRUNCH BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$15.00

AVOCADO FLATBREAD

$16.00

BRUNCH SMOKED SALMON FLATBREAD

$19.00

BRUNCH WAFFLE & BERRIES

$16.00

BRUNCH COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$16.00

BRUNCH SMOKED BENEDICT

$17.00

BRUNCH ORANGE CREAMSICLE FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

BRUNCH BRISKET HASH

$17.00

KIDS BRUNCH

BRUNCH KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

BRUNCH KIDS SCRAMBLE EGGS

$8.00

BRUNCH KIDS WAFFLE

$8.00

$ SD FRUIT CUP

$5.00

LTO

Cinco d Mayo

Birria Flatbread

$16.00

Queso Birria

$16.00

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

Mothers Day

Buffet

$29.99

Kid Buffet

$9.99

Bottomless Mimosa

$14.99

Mimosa Repeat

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We here at Chuck Lager America’s Tavern are dedicated to creating new stories, adventures you will share for years to come. Indulge in our chef-inspired menu, perfected by Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. Lose yourself in our vast selection of craft bourbons and ice cold beers or hammer that sweet tooth with our decadent desserts.

Website

Location

4500 Linden Hill Road, Wilmington, DE 19808

Directions

