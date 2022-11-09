- Home
Brew HaHa: Pike Creek
5329 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Popular Items
Coffee/Espresso
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Spring Specialty Lattes
Spring Seasonal Lattes
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Brewski
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Caffe Americano
Water with Espresso
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
Cubano
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
Espresso Con Panna
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
Cortado
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
Traditional Cappucino
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
Shakerato
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
Cold Brew
House Made Cold Brew
Box of Coffee (Serves 10)
One Gallon of Coffee with all of the fixings
Cold Brew Fridge Box
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
Cold Brew Can
In collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co, these cans are brewed hot in the same way as a normal batch of hot coffee but cooled instantly through their proprietary process. This preserves more of the subtleties and nuances of the beans than we're able to get with traditional cold brew cans. We Taste: Mixed Berries, Bright Citrus, Chocolate Velvety Syrup
Frozen
Tea/Other
Chai Latte
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cider
Golden Turmeric Latte
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom. Does not contain espresso unless added.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea
Italian Soda
carbonated water with flavored syrup
Lemonade
Lemonade
London Fog
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Matcha Latte
Milk
OJ
Orange Juice
Steamer
Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor
Retail Coffee
Smithbridge Road Blend
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
Rockland Road Decaf
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
Sumatra Blend
This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.
Supercell Blend
This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day
Brazil: Legender
This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.
2lb Coffee Bag
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
Costa Rica
Ethiopia Kembata Natural
Reggie's Fund Coffee
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.
Colombia Santa Maria Washed
Summer Days blend
Devil's Road Blend
Doe Run
Bottled
Retail Tea
Gemini
A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.
Pinhead Gunpowder Green Tea
A rich Chinese green tea, perfect for the green tea lover. Notes of artichoke, fruit and a sweet butter finish.
Masala Chai
Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.