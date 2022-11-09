Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew HaHa: Pike Creek

No reviews yet

5329 Limestone Road

Wilmington, DE 19808

Caffe Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Our Specialty Lattes

Espresso and lightly textured milk

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Latte made with Half and Half

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Spring Seasonal Lattes

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

$3.05

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

$19.95

One Gallon of Coffee with all of the fixings

$29.00Out of stock

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

$5.50

In collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co, these cans are brewed hot in the same way as a normal batch of hot coffee but cooled instantly through their proprietary process. This preserves more of the subtleties and nuances of the beans than we're able to get with traditional cold brew cans. We Taste: Mixed Berries, Bright Citrus, Chocolate Velvety Syrup

Frozen

$5.55+
$5.50+
$5.95
$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Tea/Other

$4.35+

Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk

$2.80+

Cider

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom. Does not contain espresso unless added.

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

$3.05

carbonated water with flavored syrup

$2.45+

Lemonade

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.35+
$2.10+
$2.45+

Orange Juice

$3.35+

Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor

Retail Coffee

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

$15.50

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, Earthly and Chocolate.

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

$25.00

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Costa Rica

$18.25Out of stock

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25
$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

$17.00Out of stock
$18.50Out of stock
$18.50
$18.50Out of stock

Bottled

$2.00
$2.70
$2.90Out of stock
$2.95
$3.25
$5.50

Galaxy Cold Brew Can

$5.50

Retail Tea

$12.00Out of stock

A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.

$12.00

A rich Chinese green tea, perfect for the green tea lover. Notes of artichoke, fruit and a sweet butter finish.

$12.00

Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.