Bricktown Bakery

It's the Simple Pleasures in Life with exceptional quality, vintage aesthetic, and a personal touch to take on the old "coffee & donuts" routine.

1105 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Bricktown Variety Cake Box 12$14.00
Our Choice of 12 Cake Donuts.
Bismark Angel$2.00
Cake Donut$1.25
Apple Fritter Small$2.50
This little fritter we call the half pint fritter.
It is creation made of raised donut dough laden with apples, cinnamon and sugar glazed in our classic vanilla glaze.
Old Fashioned$1.25
Classic glazed old fashioned cake doughnut
Maple Bacon$2.00
Raised Donuts$1.50
Extra large raised glazed ring
Bricktown Premium Variety Box 12$20.00
Our Choice of 4 Raised, 4 Cake, and 4 Specialty Donuts.
Long John$2.50
Twist$2.50
Classic raised cinnamon twist.
Location

1105 6th Street

Nevada IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
