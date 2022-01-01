Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

University Library Cafe

884 Reviews

$

3506 University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50311

Library Burger
Cheeseburger
Chicken Strip Basket

APPETIZERS

BBQ Wings

$13.99

1 pound of wings tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

1 pound of wings tossed in homemade buffalo sauce.

Dry Rub Wings

$13.99

1 pound of wings tossed in Mo'Rub BBQ Dry Rub.

Naked Wings

$13.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

French Fries topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce and shredded cheese.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Dill pickle spears battered and deep fried served with a side of ranch.

Library Poutine

$11.99

French Fries and cheese curds topped with roast beef and gravy.

Onion Rings

$9.99

Thin sliced yellow onion rings hand breaded and deep fried.

Chips and Salsa Basket

$7.99

Chips and Queso Basket

$7.99

BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.

Cheese Shop Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with Cheese Shop cheese on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce and shredded cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

2 of our 1/3 lb fresh ground beef patties with American cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.

Jalapeno Havarti Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Havarti cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.

Library Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo, served on fresh toasted bun.

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with peanut butter and 2 strips of bacon, served on fresh toasted bun.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

1/4 pound all vegetable patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, served on a fresh toasted bun.

NACHOS

Bacon Nachos

$13.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with bacon, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

Cheeseburger Nachos

$13.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with cheeseburger crumbles, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

Corned Beef Nachos

$13.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with shredded corned beef, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

Library Nachos

$10.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

Roast Beef Nachos

$13.99

Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with shaved roast beef, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.

SANDWICHES & ENTREES

Breaded Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast served on a fresh roll with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Breakfast Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, salsa and fried egg served on Texas toast.

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Three chicken strips served on top of Texas toast, served with fries.

Corned Beef on Rye

$11.99

Slow cooked corned beef served on rye bread with stone ground mustard.

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus.

Havarti Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Mix American and Havarti cheeses on Texas toast.

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Library Vegetarian Melt

$9.99

Sauteed veggies, Cabra Blanca cheese and hummus on Texas toast.

Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.

Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

House made mild sausage link grilled and topped with onions, roasted red peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll.

Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion served on a fresh toasted bun.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a fresh hoagie.

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

SOUP & SALAD

Cup Of Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl Of Chili

$4.99

Club Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese.

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

GROWLER SPECIALS

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$13.00

Big Grove Easy Eddy

$13.00

Bud Light

$10.00

Confluence Des Moines IPA

$13.00

Friedrich's Nitro Cold Press Coffee

$16.00

Jefferson County OG Cider

$15.00

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$13.00

Millstream Rootbeer

$10.00

O'dell 90 Schilling

$13.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$11.00

Single Speed Gable Helles Lager

$13.00

Single Speed Tip The Cow

$13.00

Surly Todd The Axeman

$15.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$15.00

Wyder's Reposado

$13.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fresca

$2.99

Friedrich's Cold Brew

$7.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Millstream Root Beer 20oz

$4.00

Root Beer Refill 20oz

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alc Can

$4.00

Add Pumpkin

$1.00

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$4.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

GLASS

Library Pint

$10.00

Library Pint 2 for $16

$16.00

BROWN DOGS FARM HOTSAUCE

Cherry Rhubarb Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Ghost Pear Bottle

$5.00

Ghost Pineapple Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Habanero Peach Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Green Apple Bottle

$5.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Local Drake Neighborhood gem: serving up craft beer and creative homemade takes on traditional bar fare. Voted Best Nachos In Des Moines!

3506 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311

University Library Cafe image
University Library Cafe image
University Library Cafe image
University Library Cafe image

