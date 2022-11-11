Scornovacca's Ristorante
1,794 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
300 Burger - 300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170
No Reviews
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170 Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand
No Reviews
300 E. Grand Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant