Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1,794 Reviews

$$

1930 SE 14th St

Des Moines, IA 50320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Custom
Full Onion Rings
Cheesesticks (6)

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

Breadsticks (5)

$8.25
Bruschetta (5)

Bruschetta (5)

$10.95

Toasted foccacia bread topped with bruschetta oil, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8)

$9.95

Cheesesticks (6)

$9.45

Chicken Drummies (8)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.95
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$12.95

Onion Rings, 2 Cheesesticks, 2 Toasted Ravioli, Fried Mushrooms and Fried Cauliflower, No Substitutions. Served with Ranch Dressing and Spaghetti Sauce

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Cauliflower

$9.45

Fried Mushrooms

$9.45
Full Onion Rings

Full Onion Rings

$9.75

Garlic Cheese Bread (5)

$8.25

Half Onion Rings

$6.75
Hot Wings (1lb)

Hot Wings (1lb)

$11.45

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25Out of stock

MeatToasted Ravioli (8)

$9.45

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks (6)

$9.45Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.20

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.50
Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$14.95

Ravioli

$14.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Pasta Combo

$15.95
Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

Chicken Parmesan (Romano)

$15.95
Spaghetti Supreme

Spaghetti Supreme

$16.75

Sandwiches

Capacolla Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Philly

$11.25

Chicken Romano Sandwich

$11.75
French Dip

French Dip

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Grinder Sandwich

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$11.25
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.75
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.25

Philly Sandwich

$11.25

Pork Tenderloin

$11.50

Rocco Burger

$11.25

Sausage and Capacolla Sandwich

$12.75
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$11.25

Salads

Big V Salad

Big V Salad

$12.45

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.45

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.45

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.45

Taco Salad

$12.45

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$5.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.95

Kids 6inch Pizza

$6.50

Kids 6inch Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Cavatelli

$6.95

Kids Chicken Drummies

$5.75

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kids Ravioli

$6.95

A La Carte

Side of Spaghetti

$5.50

Side of Fettucine Alfredo

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Meatball

$1.50

Piece of Garlic Bread

$0.75

Piece of Garlic Cheese Bread

$1.65

Extra Dressing

Can Soda

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Small Pizza

Small Custom

$8.95

SM Cheese Pizza

$8.95

SM Half Specialty

$8.95

SM The Italiano

$14.75
SM Combo

SM Combo

$16.20
SM Deluxe

SM Deluxe

$17.70
SM Taco

SM Taco

$15.70

SM Veggie

$16.20

SM Hawaiian

$11.70

SM All Meat

$15.70

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

SM Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$16.20

SM Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Medium Pizza

MED Custom

$11.95

MED Cheese Pizza

$11.95

MED Half Specialty

$11.95

MED The Italiano

$18.10
MED Combo

MED Combo

$19.70
MED Deluxe

MED Deluxe

$20.30
MED Taco

MED Taco

$19.10

MED Veggie

$19.70

MED Hawaiian

$14.50

MED All Meat

$19.10

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.10
MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

MED Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.10
MED Margherita

MED Margherita

$19.70

MED Mama’s Meatball

$18.10

Large Pizza

LG Custom

$14.95

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.95

LG Half Specialty

$14.95

LG The Italiano

$21.50
LG Combo

LG Combo

$23.20
LG Deluxe

LG Deluxe

$24.90
LG Taco

LG Taco

$22.50

LG Veggie

$23.20

LG Hawaiian

$18.10

LG All Meat

$23.20

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.20
LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

LG Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.20
LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$23.20

LG Mama’s Meatball

$21.50

Gluten Free Small

9" Gluten Free Custom

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Half Specialty

$11.95

9" Gluten Free The Italiano

$14.75
9" Gluten Free Combo

9" Gluten Free Combo

$16.20
9" Gluten Free Deluxe

9" Gluten Free Deluxe

$17.70
9" Gluten Free Taco

9" Gluten Free Taco

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Veggie

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Hawaiian

$11.70

9" Gluten Free All Meat

$15.70

9" Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

9" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.70
9" Gluten Free Margherita

9" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.20

9" Gluten Free Mama’s Meatball

$14.75

Dessert

Tuxedo Bombe

Tuxedo Bombe

$5.25
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.25
Homemade Cannoli's

Homemade Cannoli's

$5.25

Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Lemon Love Drops

$5.50

Almond Love Drops

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320

Directions

Gallery
Scornovacca's Ristorante image
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
300 Burger - 300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170 Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
orange starNo Reviews
200 SW 2nd St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand
orange starNo Reviews
300 E. Grand Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Pura Social Club
orange starNo Reviews
660 E. 5th Suite A Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
The Iowa Taproom
orange star4.6 • 721
215 E 3rd St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston