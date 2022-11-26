Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Iowa Taproom

721 Reviews

$$

215 E 3rd St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar
Popcorn Chicken
Fiesta Melt

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fresh white cheese curds hand breaded and deep fried.

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Beef, American cheese, red pepper, Anaheim peppers and onion all rolled up in a wonton wrapper and served with Honey Sriracha.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Chipotle ranch.

Ham Balls

Ham Balls

$10.00

Served with sweet and sour sauce over grilled pineapple.

Lobster Dip

Lobster Dip

$12.00

Served with garlic crostinis.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Bite-sized nuggets of chicken coated in a seasoned breading and deep fried. Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with garlic crostinis.

Taproom Poppers

Taproom Poppers

$11.00

Shredded smoked chicken with jalapeño, pepper jack, cream cheese, Sriracha, breaded and fried to perfection.

Tenderlings

Tenderlings

$10.00

Breaded pork tenderloin strips served with honey-mustard sauce.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10 bone-in wings served with celery and Maytag blue cheese dressing; with your choice of wing sauce.

Soup/Salad

Served with your choice of dressing.
Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$14.00

• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Red peppers • Carrots • Cashews • Saifun noodles • Wonton strips • Peanut chili vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

• Romaine lettuce• Grilled chicken• Parmesan cheese• Creamy Caesar dressing• Croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Crumbled Bacon • Diced egg • Blue cheese • Avocado• Tomato • Maytag blue cheese dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.00

• Grilled salmon • Mixed greens • Cucumber sunomono • Grape tomatoes • Wasabi peas• Avocado • Shaved broccoli • Red peppers • Green onion • Ponzu dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50
Cup Corn Chowder

Cup Corn Chowder

$4.00
Bowl Corn Chowder

Bowl Corn Chowder

$6.50

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Jack cheese, bacon and ranch dressing, with lettuce and tomato. +ADD avocado for $1.00.

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled artisan meatloaf with Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cheddar on thick cut white bread.

Buffalo Chicken Swiss

Buffalo Chicken Swiss

$13.00

Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Roast beef with Provolone and au jus dipping sauce. +ADD caramelized onions, mushrooms or fried jalapeños for $0.50 each.

Honey Sriracha Chicken

Honey Sriracha Chicken

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.00

Graziano Italian sausage tossed with marinara, onions, Anaheim peppers and red peppers stuffed in a grilled Italian roll and topped with melted Provolone.

Lobster Melt

Lobster Melt

$15.00

Lobster mixed with artichokes, mayo, onion and parmesan, topped with melted cheddar and diced tomato. Served on garlic crostini.

Over The Top Grilled Cheese

Over The Top Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Three slices white bread, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack and provolone cheeses, mushrooms and fire roasted onions. +ADD Bacon for 2.00

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Our own hand breaded tenderloin with mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce and pickles served on the side. Also available grilled. +ADD fried jalapeños for $0.50.

Rueben

Rueben

$14.00

A classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and kicked up Thousand Island on marble rye bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$13.00

Hand breaded fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder

$13.00

Fire roasted peppers and onions with spinach and artichoke hearts tossed with our white balsamic vinaigrette stuffed in a grilled Italian roll with sliced tomatoes and topped with melted Provolone.

Burgers

All American

All American

$14.00

Double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and American cheese.

BBQ Bacon

BBQ Bacon

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, Canadian bacon, BBQ sauce, mayo, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Fiesta Melt

Fiesta Melt

$14.00

Caramelized onion, pepper jack and crispy Jelapeno peppers, topped with Chipotle Ranch and served on marble rye toast.

Maytag

Maytag

$13.00

Covered in blue cheese crumbles, honey-peppercorn bacon, blue cheese mayo and onion relish.

Morning Farm

Morning Farm

$15.00

Blended patty with beef and breakfast sausage and topped with cheddar, ham, fried egg, crispy onions, hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, honey-peppercorn bacon, peanut butter, mayo, lettuce and tomato. +ADD a fried egg for $1.00.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Our hand-made black bean and fire-roasted veggie patty, grilled and topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Single American

$9.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Blackened salmon, grilled corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, lime corn salsa, topped with horseradish cream sauce. Served with lemon rice.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Penne pasta with roasted cauliflower cheese sauce with pepper jack cheese, cheddar and blue cheese. Topped with buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles and pico de gallo.

Bulgogi Tacos

Bulgogi Tacos

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with a kimchi-style slaw, marinated pork, cucumber sunomono and a sweet soy aioli. Served with lemon butter rice.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Cracker crusted chicken breast covered with gravy. Served with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes and sautéed corn and peppers.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer battered cod served with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three corn tortillas filled with Asian slaw and beer battered fish then topped with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch. Served with lemon butter rice.

Hunter's Chicken

Hunter's Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed airline chicken breast covered in mushrooms, onions, tomato, shallot and tarragon. Finished with a porter demi-glace. Served with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Iowa Chop

Iowa Chop

$18.00

10 oz. pan seared pork chop topped with whiskey gravy and mushrooms. Served with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes and sautéed corn and peppers.

Meatloaf Entree

Meatloaf Entree

$17.00

Three slices of thick cut meatloaf, smothered in a porter demi-glace, topped with mushrooms and crispy onions. Served with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Roasted Penne

Roasted Penne

$15.00

Roasted red peppers, Anaheim peppers, onions and mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter tossed with ancho cream sauce, gluten-free pasta and fresh spinach topped with parmesan cheese and freshly diced tomatoes.

Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$16.00

Hand battered shrimp served with fries, cocktail sauce and garnished with coleslaw.

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Kid's Penne with Marinara

Kid's Penne with Marinara

$5.00
Kid's Penne with Butter

Kid's Penne with Butter

$5.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00
Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$7.00
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Served with bourbon caramel sauce. *Ice cream not included for to-go Bread Pudding.

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$7.00

A perfect blend of two classic desserts served with our house made Strawberry Sauce.

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Lemon Rice

$2.50

Smashed Potato

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Cup Chowder

$3.00
8 oz. Bottle of Sauce

8 oz. Bottle of Sauce

Out of stock

Drinks

Millstream - Root Beer

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee To-Go

$2.50

Red Bull Original

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
A beer hall-style setting in downtown Des Moines with 99 taps featuring all Iowa craft brews and a variety of American food favorites. Best sellers include our Pork Tenderloin, Fish Tacos, Morning Farm Burger, and Chicken Fried Chicken.

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines, IA 50309

