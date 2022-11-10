Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Royal Mile

210 4th St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Reuben Spring Rolls
Fish and Chips
Chicken Pot Pie

Starters

Banger Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Pastry-wrapped banger sausage, served with creamy mustard and stone ground mustard.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Indian Chicken Spring Rolls

Indian Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

Chicken breast, cashews, cabbage, cilantro, and red chili.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded, fried, and served with marinara.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Thick-cut and served with ranch dressing.

Poutine

$11.00

Shoestring fries, beef pot roast, Porter gravy, white cheddar curds.

Reuben Spring Rolls

$10.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island.

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Baked and breaded banger sausage & hard cooked egg, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Coleman's mustard.

Shepherd's Pie Croquettes

$11.00

Ground lamb & beef, carrots, potatoes, and onion. Breaded, fried, & topped with pork gravy.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Garlic, parmesan, and cream cheese blended with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with toasted marble rye bread.

Tikka Masala Fritters

$10.00

Shredded chicken, jasmine rice, and Tikka Masala sauce, breaded and fried. Served with Tikka Masala sauce.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.

Salads

Simple Salad (Full)

$7.00

Greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot & red onion.

Simple Salad (Half)

$5.00

Greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot & red onion.

Curried Cashew Chicken

$13.00

Chopped chicken breast, cashews, and cranberries in a curried sauce atop romaine. Finished with green onion and sweet balsamic vinaigrette.

Nicoise

$14.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, crispy potato, Nicoise olives, grilled asparagus, cherry tomatoes, hard cooked egg, & white balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar (Full)

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and red onion. Tossed in our house Caesar dressing.

Caesar (Half)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and red onion. Tossed in our house Caesar dressing.

Cups & Bowls

Guinness Stew Cup

$5.00

Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.

Guinness Stew Bowl

$7.00

Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.

Stew over Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables. Served over mashed potatoes.

Sandwiches

The Earl

$13.00

Triple decker of turkey, ham, corned beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on marble rye.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, white and cheddar cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on wheatberry bread.

Ingelhoffer

$12.00

House-made banger, grilled ham, white cheddar cheese, and creamy stone ground mustard. Served on hoagie.

Royal Roast Beef

$13.00

Hand-sliced roast beef topped with white cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on brioche bun.

Gubbins Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken breast topped with a Coleman’s mustard cream sauce. Served on brioche bun.

Iowa Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Fried tenderized pork loin, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on brioche bun with a side of stone-ground mustard.

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island. Served on marble rye.

Cheese Toastie

$10.00

Swiss, American, and Gruyere cheese, topped with apple butter. Served on toasted brioche.

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded pollock, cheese, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, and white balsamic arugula. Served on toasted brioche.

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Smoked mozzarella, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, white balsamic arugula, and garlic aioli. Served on brioche bun.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread

Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Ham and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island. Served on marble rye.

Burgers

Bourbon Burger

$13.00

Our signature BBQ sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & pickle.

The Eubank

$13.00

White cheddar & blue cheese with Applewood smoked bacon.

Burger Bombay

$13.00

Indian spiced lamb burger with goat cheese, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, and white balsamic arugula.

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Our house-made black bean patty with cheddar, lettuce, red onion, and garlic aioli.

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$15.00
Bangers & Mash

$14.00

Grilled house sausages, mashed potatoes, peas, Porter gravy.

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Start with our standard Royal Mac & Cheese and add toppings of your choice.

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken breast, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, peas, baked in pastry, and topped with creamy gravy.

Cornish Pasty

$12.00

Ground pork & beef with potatoes & parsnips, baked in pastry and topped with gravy. Choice of side.

Royal Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Macaroni in a yellow cheddar sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Ground lamb & beef with carrots, onions & celery. Topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Steak & Guinness Pie

$14.00

Sirloin tips, potatoes, onions & carrots in Guinness Stout gravy, baked in pastry and topped with gravy.

Tikka Masala

$15.00

Boneless chicken breast in tomato curry sauce. Served over jasmine rice with side of naan.

Chicken & Chips

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders & chips with honey mustard and ranch dressings.

KID Menu

KID Cheeseburger

$7.00

A burger with cheese. Served with fries.

KID Fish & Chip

$7.00

A kids portion of our fish & chips.

KID Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese on brioche. Served with fries.

KID Hamburger

$7.00

Our plain hamburger served with fries.

KID Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Our creamy mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs. Served with fries.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Our crispy chicken tenders served with fries.

Sides

Chips (Fries)

$3.00

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Peas

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Peanut Ginger Slaw

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Breaded Chicken

$4.00

Buffalo Sauce

Mayo

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

As downtown Des Moines’ premier British Pub, the Mile features a menu of favorite English dishes, British beers and an extensive Scotch list. Enjoy a pint of bitter with your bangers and mash!

Website

Location

210 4th St., Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

