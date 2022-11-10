Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Royal Mile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
As downtown Des Moines’ premier British Pub, the Mile features a menu of favorite English dishes, British beers and an extensive Scotch list. Enjoy a pint of bitter with your bangers and mash!
Location
210 4th St., Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
300 Burger - 300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170
No Reviews
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170 Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant