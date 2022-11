Garlic Witch for 2

$26.00

to go only. One Halloween at the late night cart a "gust of wind" (some claimed it was a witch) knocked the garlic sauce container onto our mac cheese basket, or so the story goes. People demanded their Mac Attacks anyway, behold the garilc mac combination was born. Made with our original macubana alfredo sauce. If you love cheese and garlic, this one is for you!