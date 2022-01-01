Bruegger's Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
263 275 Boston Post Road • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
263 275 Boston Post Road
Orange CT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Coromandel cuisine
Please visit us and enjoy the tastes of India.
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
Come in and enjoy!
Puerto Vallarta Orange
We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.