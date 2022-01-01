Go
Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!

SMOKED SALMON

521 Fayette St • $$

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado BLT$12.00
Fresh avocado, vine ripe tomato, bacon & leaf lettuce on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with roasted garlic aioli. Served with french fries.
Vegetarian if you hold the bacon.
Sausage$3.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Poached chicken breast, green apple & purple onion served on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with honey mustard, cheddar cheese & smoked bacon. Served with julienne fries.
Roasted Potatoes$2.00
CHURRO French Toast$14.00
Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
Spicy buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast topped with housemade ranch dressing and thinly sliced pickle. Served on a soft Conshohocken Bakery potato bun and served with julianne fries.
French Toast$10.00
Cinnamon battered LeBus Brioche french toast served with a shake of powered sugar.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two over easy eggs, american cheese & your choice of bacon, pork roll, ham or sausage on a Conshohocken Bakery potato roll. Served with roasted potatoes or greens.
Bacon$3.00
Cooked crispy & to perfection
Omelette$11.00
Three farm fresh eggs withyour choice of three fillings.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

521 Fayette St

Conshohocken PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
