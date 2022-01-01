Buddy’s Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
28 Jacobs Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
28 Jacobs Rd
Youngstown OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Red Devil Bistro
Order online and skip the line
The Takeout
Southern Cuisine
Prima Cucina Italiana
Come in and enjoy!
Avalon Downtown Pizzeria
We specialize in handcrafted pizza. Our dough is a unique style made fresh daily, finished with only the freshest of toppings. Pizza is what we do BEST!