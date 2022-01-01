Go
Toast

Buddy’s Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

28 Jacobs Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

28 Jacobs Rd

Youngstown OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Red Devil Bistro

No reviews yet

Order online and skip the line

The Takeout

No reviews yet

Southern Cuisine

Prima Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avalon Downtown Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We specialize in handcrafted pizza. Our dough is a unique style made fresh daily, finished with only the freshest of toppings. Pizza is what we do BEST!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston