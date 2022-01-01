Go
Toast
  • /
  • Malvern
  • /
  • Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant:Malvern

Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant:Malvern

Authentic family owned Mexican Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

215 Lancaster Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

215 Lancaster Ave

Malvern PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dixie Picnic

No reviews yet

Servin' Up Sunshine! From the freshness of our casual Southern themed menu items to the friendliness of our staff, a visit to Dixie Picnic will always leave your day a little bit brighter.

McKenzie Brew House

No reviews yet

McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh, upscale cuisine; creative, hand-crafted brews; and fun.

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Greyhound Cafe is a BYOB Plant based restaurant. Our menu will feature items that people can relate to with organic, non-GMO products. Repurposed wood throughout the restaurant that makes you feel cozy and comfortable.

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Craving bar food favorites you know and love? Now you can order everything from crispy wings to decadent desserts from just around the corner. Take advantage of our contactless ordering and pickup services and enjoy delicious favorites at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston