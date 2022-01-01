Go
Burger Stop

Hot Rods & Hamburgers and much more!
A pleasant flashback to the days of the 50's & 60's . Great food freshly prepared just the way you order it. We use only fresh (never frozen) local ground beef. Fresh baked buns daily, hand cut and freshly prepared fish & chips. Navajo taco's, grilled deli sandwiches, fresh salads, over the top shakes and sundaes and hundreds of flavor combinations to please even the pickiest of eaters.
If you are in the neighborhood stop in and we promise you will come back for more. and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

323 E Gentile St • $

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Avocado$8.49
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo
French Fries$2.89
Grilled Cheese$3.99
Choice of White, Wheat Bread. American & Swiss Cheese
Stopper$5.49
1/3lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo
Shake
Ice Water$0.45
Medium Drink$2.39
Small Drink$2.09
Ice Cream Cone$2.29
Kids Cheeseburger$5.49
Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

323 E Gentile St

Layton UT

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

