Garage On Beck

review star

No reviews yet

1199 North Beck St

Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Appetizers

MORMON FUNERAL POTATOES

$14.00

REFINERY WINGS

$15.00

VEGAN WINGS

$14.00

BACON CANDY

$10.00

HOUSE MADE CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO

$7.00

OVER STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.00

NACHOS GARACHOS

$14.00

CHIPS AND GUAC

$10.00

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

SLUDGE FRIES

$10.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

FRIES APP

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts App

$8.00

Salads And Soups

SIMPLE GREEN

$8.00

COBB

$12.00

KALE

$12.00

Salad Special

$8.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Main Drag

SMOKED MEATLOAF

$16.00

TWICE FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

MAMAS POT PIE

$15.00

CHIPOTLE MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$16.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.00

Burgers

BEYOND BURGER

$14.00

FIREHOUSE

$14.00

COWBOY

$14.00

BLEU BACON

$14.00

THE STINGER

$15.00

ALL AMERICAN

$12.00

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

ROADKILL

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

NASHVILLE HOT

$14.00

PHILLY

$14.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

BOOZY BROWNIE

$9.00

BREAD PUDDIN

$9.00

Sides

BRAISED COLLAR GREENS

$5.00Out of stock

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

Sm FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Puppy Carrots

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

SALSA

$3.00

Roadkill Chicken

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Waffle

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Carrots And Cellery Side

$2.00

SPECIALS

BURGER SPECIAL

$15.00

Salmon Special

$17.00

Whiskey Wing Special

$16.00

Whiskey Wing Special

$15.00

Pozole

$16.00

HOODIE

PISTON HOODIE

$50.00

T-SHIRT

PISTON HELMET

$25.00

PISTON GOB

$25.00

REFINERY HELMET

$25.00

WOMENS RED TEE

$25.00

TANK TOP

WOMENS TANK Gray

$20.00

White Tank

$20.00

HATS

BASEBALL HAT

$20.00

BASEBALL TEE

BASEBALL PISTONS

$30.00

Flask

Flask

$15.00

Stickers

Sticker

$3.00

COVER CHARGE

$7 COVER

$7.00

$10 COVER

$10.00

$15 COVER

$15.00

$20 Cover

$20.00

TACO PLATE

TACO PLATE

$10.00

DRINKS

JALAPENO MARG

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1199 North Beck St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Directions

Gallery
Garage On Beck image
Garage On Beck image

