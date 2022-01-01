Go
BURRATA

A family owned, seasonal/regional Italian influenced restaurant in a casual chic setting.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

425 white plains rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (3805 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$12.00
whipped robiolina, crispy sprouts & pancetta, pear agrodolce
Agnolotti$19.00
short rib filled pasta, butter, aged balsamic, piave, toasted bread crumbs
J. Sexton$18.00
tomato, garlic, chilled burrata, raw basil, olive oil,
black pepper, parmigiano
Crema Di Burrata$13.00
stracciatella, sea salt, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil, toasted pane di sesamo
Burrata$19.00
wild mushrooms, garlic, chili flakes, parmigiano, basil, porcini oil
Arancini alla Piemontese$9.00
white truffle & mushroom risotto balls
Margherita$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Soppressata$18.00
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, hot soppressata, basil
Polpettine$17.00
veal meatballs, tomato sauce, robiolina cheese, basil, toasted pane di
sesamo
Spaghetti$17.00
tomato, basil, garlic & parmigiano
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

425 white plains rd

Eastchester NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
