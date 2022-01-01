Go
Burro Bar

Sister restaurant of the Painted Burro, serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more in Boston's South End!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1357 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)

Popular Items

Poblano & Corn Fundido$13.00
charred corn, roasted poblano purée, spiced corn nuts
Cholo Corn Cob$10.00
chipotle mayo, cayenne, cotija cheese
Mango Guacamole$14.00
guacamole with mango + habanero salsa
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion
Salsa Only$1.50
Queso Dip$14.00
american & pepper jack cheese, garlic, butter, onions, house salsa , pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro & chorizo
Yuca Fries$9.00
smoked chipotle aioli, tomatillo & avocado salsa, cotija
Chips Only$1.50
Fried Sweet Plantains$8.00
refried beans, mexican crema, cotija, pickled red onions
Beef Empanadas$13.00
braised beef, rajas, tres quesos, chipotle aioli, arugula salad
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1357 Washington St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

