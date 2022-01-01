Café La Jefa
Come in and enjoy!
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Location
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Al dente
A quaint cucina with a decidedly European atmosphere, has served Palm Springs and international clientele for over 25 years. Presenting an extensive menu of pastas with homemade sauces, beef, veal, and fresh seafood entrées in a casual fine dining atmosphere.
O'Donnell Golf Club
The Historic O'Donnell Golf Club
MidMod Cafe
BREAKFAST / LUNCH /
Organic- vegan friendly- fresh food- smoothies- fresh pressed juices.
Chicken Ranch
Come in and enjoy!