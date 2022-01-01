Go
Caffe Aldo Lamberti

Fresh-caught seafood and an award winning wine list are just two of the many reasons why Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a New Jersey landmark. Enjoy house-made pastas, mouth-watering raw bars, prime steaks & chops and a delicious variety of contemporary Italian dishes, all of which can be expertly paired with wine or cocktails by our sommelier.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2011 Marlton Pike W • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2011 Marlton Pike W

Cherry Hill NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

