Fresh-caught seafood and an award winning wine list are just two of the many reasons why Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a New Jersey landmark. Enjoy house-made pastas, mouth-watering raw bars, prime steaks & chops and a delicious variety of contemporary Italian dishes, all of which can be expertly paired with wine or cocktails by our sommelier.



SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2011 Marlton Pike W • $$$