Caffe Aldo Lamberti
Fresh-caught seafood and an award winning wine list are just two of the many reasons why Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a New Jersey landmark. Enjoy house-made pastas, mouth-watering raw bars, prime steaks & chops and a delicious variety of contemporary Italian dishes, all of which can be expertly paired with wine or cocktails by our sommelier.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2011 Marlton Pike W • $$$
Location
2011 Marlton Pike W
Cherry Hill NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
During the COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering takeout orders on a limited schedule. Starting Monday June 15th, we will be allowing guest to dine at our restaurant. Please check our menu options for availability