Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Indian

Cake Walk

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

No reviews yet

8627 Columbus Pike

Columbus, OH 43035

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Paneer Manchurian$10.99
Butterscotch$3.50
Rava Masala Dosa$9.99
Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Samosa Chaat$7.49
Mango$3.50
Butter Chicken$12.99
Blackforest$3.50
Masala Dosa$8.99
Falafel Wrap$6.75

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:45 pm

Location

8627 Columbus Pike, Columbus OH 43035

Directions

