Go
Toast

Cantina Barba

No phone, come thru.

3701 N Main St,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla with beans, fries, cheese, guac, house salsa
Chips +
Bag of tortilla chips served with your choice of queso, guac, or salsa.
Carne Asada$4.25
Marinated & grilled skirt steak topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Al Pastor$4.00
Adobo pork shoulder, grilled low & slow. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Cantina Cheeseburger$6.00
1/4lb patty, American cheese, burger sauce, homemade pickles.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
Papas Con Rajas$3.75
Potato, poblano, beans, grilled onion and cilantro on corn tortilla.
Barbacoa$4.00
Beef cheeks slow, soaked and simmered in adobo.
Pollo$4.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Breakfast Tacos$3.00
Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

3701 N Main St,

Houston TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canary Café

No reviews yet

A neighborhood café providing fresh made pastries, locally sourced ingredients, & specialty coffee.

Space Cowboy HTX

No reviews yet

Bar & Lounge

Triola's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Triola's Kitchen is a Personal Chef service company offering prepared meals (individual or family packs), in home cooking services , and catering for events big and small. If there is food involved then you want Chef Frank to make it!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston