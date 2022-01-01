Go
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
Award winning seafood in a. comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

143 Poole Road Unit A

Popular Items

Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
House Salad - Small$6.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fish & Chips Platter$16.99
Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli
Location

143 Poole Road Unit A

Belville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
