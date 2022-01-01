Brent's Bistro imageView gallery
Alcohol

Smirnoff

$8.00+

Absolut

$9.50+

Titos

$10.00+

Ciroc

$12.50+

Grey Goose

$11.75+

Social House

$9.00+

Stoli

$10.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00+

Stoli Orange

$10.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Ketel One Citron

$11.00+

Blue Shark

$9.50+

Beefeater

$8.50+

Bombay

$9.75+

Bombay Saphire

$9.75+

Hendricks

$11.50+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Cape Fear

$9.00+

Bluecoat

$10.00+

End of Days

$9.75+

Bacardi

$8.25+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Mount Gay

$9.75+

Meyers Dark

$10.00+

Malibu

$9.50+

Brugali

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo

$8.25+

1800

$9.50+

Blanco Casamigos

$12.50+

Rep Casamigos

$13.00+

Herradura Anejo

$15.00+

Adictivo Rep

$17.50+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Blade & Bow

$17.50+

Blantons

$19.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Bushmills

$9.75+

CC

$8.00+

Crown

$9.75+

Jack Daniels

$9.25+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$13.50+

Makers

$10.00+

Seagram 7

$8.00+

Woodford Reserv

$12.75+

Woodford XO

$15.50+

Dewars

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50+

Chivas Regal

$12.50+

Macallan 12

$15.00+

Highland Park

$14.25+

Glenlevit

$13.25+

B & B

$12.75+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Brandy

$9.75+

Campari

$10.25+

Chambord

$9.75+

Courvoisier

$11.75+

DIsarononno

$10.00+

Drambuie

$11.50+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Gran Marnier

$10.75+

Hennessy VS

$11.50+

Kahlua

$9.50+

Sambucca

$9.00+

Tia Maria

$9.25+

Long Island

$14.00

Top Shelf LIT

$19.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.50

Bud

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Blue Moon

$5.00

Hoppyum IPA

$5.00

Hein 0.0

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Stella Artois

$5.00

Sea Sun PN

$10.00+

Westmount PN

$13.00+

Pali PN

$15.00+

Davis Bynum

$48.00

Big Table Farm

$82.00

En Route

$89.00

Vive Malbec

$8.00+

Catalpa

$39.00

Drumheller Merlot

$9.00+

Emollo

$72.00

Substance

$10.00+

Kennedy Shah Cab

$13.00+

Edge Cab

$17.00+

Kith & Kin

$68.00

Ramey Cab

$75.00

Post & Beam

$82.00

Bella Union

$89.00

Farm

$92.00

Michael James

$98.00

Groth

$100.00

Heitz Cellars

$115.00

Grgich Hills

$130.00

Silver Oak AV

$140.00

Melka CJ

$155.00

Caymus SS

$225.00Out of stock

Rebellious

$14.00+

Bilbao Rioja

$32.00

LAN Reserva

$45.00

Passimento Rosso

$36.00

JL Chave

$48.00

Chateau Lassegue

$48.00

Raffaldini

$55.00

Caymus Suisun

$89.00

Daou Cab

$20.00+Out of stock

Belle Glos

$15.00+Out of stock

Firestone Reisling

$8.00+

Neboa Albarino

$32.00

The Ned SB

$9.00+

Stags Leap Aveta

$55.00

Fiou Sancerre Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

Torre di Luna PG

$8.00+

Terlato

$39.00

Philippe Zinck

$39.00

Mimi

$8.00+

Raeburn Chard

$10.00+

Bravuim Chard

$12.00+

Mer Soleil

$36.00

Patz & Hall

$48.00

Jordan

$58.00

Sanford

$75.00

Le Grand Prebois

$9.00+

Raffaldini Rose

$36.00

Sokol Blosser Rose

$38.00

Rose

$8.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Poema Brut

$18.00

Val de Cremant Rose

$45.00

Roederer Brut

$58.00

Vueve Clicquot Yellow

$96.00

Far Nienta Chard

$120.00

Penner Ash

$150.00

Silver Oak Napa

$195.00Out of stock

SL 'Fay Vineyard'

$210.00

Soul Of Lion

$240.00Out of stock

J Phelps Insignia

$300.00Out of stock

Sassicaia

$330.00

Opus One

$420.00

Morgans Mule

Seans Basil

Sturdys Manh

Jonis Negroni

Christini

Brookes Lemondrop

Todds OF

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Franks Chocolatini

$15.00

Britts Espressotini

$15.00

Lisas Coffee

$12.00

Nuts N Berries

$11.00

Bottled Water

Flat Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Apps

Thai Coconut Curry Mussels

$15.00

Pastrami Spiced Pork Belly

$16.00

Blue Corn Crusted Avocado

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Duck Eggrolls

$15.00

Soup/Salad

Side Caesar

$7.00

Entree Caesar

$14.00

Side House

$6.00

Entree House

$14.00

Side Catalina Spinach

$8.00

Entree Catalina Spinach

$15.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Quart of Soup

$16.00

Ocean

Catch of the Day

Seared Scallops

$34.00

Cranberry Grouper

$37.00

Jamaican Spiced Tuna

$31.00

Pecan Salmon

$29.00

Lemon Shrimp Linguine

$29.00

Land

Bistro Ribeye

$35.00

Steak Diane

$37.00

Veal Tenderloin Oscar

$39.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Polynesian Chicken

$28.00

Chickpea and Squash Fritters

$23.00

Carlys Fried Chicken

$28.00

Filet

$36.00

Specials

Flounder Oyster Special

$34.00

Honey Almond Mahi

$34.00Out of stock

Ribeye Special

$36.00

Prime Rib

$38.00Out of stock

Shrimp Entree

$36.00Out of stock

Lamb Special

$32.00Out of stock

Rack Of Lamb

$36.00Out of stock

Oyster Entree

$29.00Out of stock

Pork Shank

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Carrots N Zucchini

$5.00

Side Arugula

$5.00

Side Snow Peas

$5.00

Side Mash

$5.00

Side Parm Risotto

$6.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Side Goat Chz Risotto

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Choc PB Chz Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

BB Cobbler

$12.00

Apple Crumble

$11.00

Peach Vanilla Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Coc Chip Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Oreo Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Choc. PB. Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$10.00Out of stock

Extra Scoop

$3.50

Scoop IC w/ Chocolate Sauce

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$20.00

Split Plate

Split Plate

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

N/A Bev

Soda

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Mocktail

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7110 Wrightsville Ave, Unit C-12, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

Gallery
Brent's Bistro image

Map
