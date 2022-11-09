Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

341 S College Rd #55

Wilmington, NC 28403

Popular Items

Low Country Boil
Make Your Own Combo
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp

Appetizers

8 Wings

$8.95

12 Wings

$11.95

16 Wings

$14.95
Fried Okra (12)

Fried Okra (12)

$5.95

Hush Puppies (10)

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$6.95

Fried Onion Rings (10)

$5.95
Fried Calamari (10)

Fried Calamari (10)

$7.95

Fried Oyster (10)

$8.95

Fried Shrimp (8)

$8.95

Fried Crawfish (15)

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Fish (4)

$8.95

Fried Catfish (4)

$8.95

Garlic Butter Oyster (6)

$12.95

Steamed Oyster (6)

$12.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.95

APP Chicken Tenders（4）

$7.95

Bread

$2.50

French Fries

$5.95Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Coleslaw

$5.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Clam Chowder

$6.95

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Shrimp Pasta

$11.95Out of stock

Fried Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket (10)

$11.95

Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$11.95
Fried Fish Basket (4)

Fried Fish Basket (4)

$11.95

Fried Cat Fish Baskets (4)

$11.95

Chicken Wing Basket (8)

$11.95

Chicken Tenders Basket (4)

$11.95

Fried Calamari Basket (10)

$11.95

Fried Craw fish Basket (15)

$11.95Out of stock
Any 2 Combo Basket

Any 2 Combo Basket

$20.95

Gumbo & Po Boy

Chicken Gumbo

$9.95
Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

$10.95

Chicken&Shrimp Gumbo

$14.95

Fish Sandwich

$13.95
Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$13.95

Cat Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Juicy Seafood Combos

Make Your Own Combo

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$28.95

1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab 1/2 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp

Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp

$43.95

1 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab 1/2 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

Monday

$26.95

1/2 LB Black Mussel 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Tuesday

$27.95

1/2 LB Crawfish 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Wednesday

$28.95

1 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Thursday

$34.95

1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab

Friday

Friday

$31.95

1/2 LB Green Mussel 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Saturday

Saturday

$41.95

1 Lobster Tail 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Sunday

$28.95

1/2 LB Clams 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Seafood Feast Platter

$110.95

2 Lobster Tail 1 LB Crawfish 1 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab 1 LB Mussel 1 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

1 LB Seafood

Clams 1 LB

$14.95

Jumbo Shrimp No( Head ) 1 LB

$18.95

Snow Crab 1 LB

$30.95

Crawfish 1 LB

$14.95

Green Mussel 1 LB

$16.95

Black Mussel 1 LB

$14.95

Blue Crab 1 LB

$18.95

Dungeness Crab 1 LB

$35.95

Lobster Tail (6oz)

$18.95

Whole Lobster

$25.95Out of stock

Scallops 1 LB

$28.95

Sausage 1 LB

$14.95

Extra on the Side

Extra Corn (2) $

$1.95

Extra Potato (2) $

$1.95

Extra Eggs (2) $

$1.95

Extra Sausage $

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

