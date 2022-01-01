Wilmington seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Wilmington
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp
|$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Low Country Boil
|$28.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Saturday
|$41.95
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Fried Okra
|$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.00
|Hush Puppies
|$4.00
|Baked Crab Dip
|$12.00
More about Ruth's Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Ruth's Kitchen
6790 Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$6.75
|9 Oz Ribeye
|$15.95