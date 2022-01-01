Wilmington seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Wilmington

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Low Country Boil$28.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Saturday$41.95
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Fried Okra$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Hush Puppies$4.00
Baked Crab Dip$12.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Ruth's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Ruth's Kitchen

6790 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$6.75
9 Oz Ribeye$15.95
More about Ruth's Kitchen
Brent's Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Brent's Bistro

7110 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (358 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brent's Bistro

