Go
Marina Grill image
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Marina Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

426 Reviews

$$

18 Harnett St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$12.99
French Dip$15.99
Wrightsville Salad$14.99
Meaty Flatbread$10.99
Airlie Chicken Wrap$11.99
Farm to Fork Salad$11.99
Crab Dip$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Sand$10.99
Fried Fish Sand$14.99
Fried Pickles$6.99

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

18 Harnett St., Wilmington NC 28401

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Copper Penny

No reviews yet

Our menu is a direct reflection of our willingness to adapt and evolve to the ever-changing landscape of today's restaurant industry. We sometimes have to make tough decisions and some of your personal favorites may not be available, but we will always provide you with great food and service in a timely manner. If you do not see certain items when placing your order, it means they are unavailable so please do not special request it. We thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Located in Historic Downtown Wilmington, The Copper Penny features a variety of pub grub inspired sandwiches, salads, and more along with locally-driven Draft Beer and Specialty Cocktail selections. Consistently recognized and voted for by the community for service, food and atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Bourbon St -Wilmington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marsello's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Marina Grill

orange star4.5 • 426 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston