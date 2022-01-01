Chicken wraps in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce and Italian Dressing
More about Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce and Italian Dressing
More about Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center
Marina Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Marina Grill

18 Harnett St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (426 reviews)
Airlie Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Marina Grill

