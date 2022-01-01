Chicken wraps in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$10.95
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff
1427 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce and Italian Dressing
Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center
208 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce and Italian Dressing