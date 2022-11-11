- Home
Pine Valley Market
134 Reviews
$$
3520 South College Road
Wilmington, NC 28412
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Bang Energy Drink
Sour Heads
Fiji 1L
Fiji 500mL
Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda
Craft soda made in GA. Medium body with a silky mouthfeel and surprisingly crisp. Creamy and buttery with caramel, vanilla, and pecan notes
Panacea Hard Kombucha Lavender Hops
Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL
Panacea Hard Kombucha Pineapple Hops
Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL
Panacea Hard Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade
Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL
Panacea Kombucha Blueberry Lavender
Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC!
Panacea Kombucha Peach Ginger Tumeric
Panacea Kombucha Triple Berry Ginger
Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC!
Root 42 Old Time Root Beer
Craft Soda Made in GA. Small batch heavy bodied, creamy and silky with deep caramel and vanilla notes, mellow sassafras flavor and clean wintergreen finish
San Pellegrino 500mL
San Pellegrino- Blood Orange
San Pellegrino- Lemon
San Pellegrino- Prickly Pear & Orange
San Pelligrino 1L
Uncle Scott's Root Beer
Fresh Meats
2# Ground Beef CAB
Ground in-house
Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Hot
Large link. North Carolina product.
Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Jalapeño/Cheddar
Large link. North Carolina product
Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Mild
Large link. North Carolina product
Chicken Breasts 8/6oz breasts per pack
Country Ham 1# Packs Goodnight Brothers
Edwards Country Ham
Filet Mignon Center Cut CAB 8oz portion cut
Individually vacuum sealed Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet
Nueske Bacon 2 pound pack
Ny Strip Steak CAB 16oz portion cut
Ribeye Steak CAB 14oz portion cut
Take & Bake Meatloaf 2#
Frozen Meats
Alligator
Louisiana premium marinated alligator meat. 1lb
Baby Back Ribs - wide
Bison, ground (NC)
1 pound package
Dry Aged Duroc 14oz Pork Chop
Duck Breast 2 Pack
Hatfield Sausage Chorizo Ground 1 lb
Lamb Loin Chops
Individually vacuum sealed lamb chops. Approximately 7 oz each 1.25 inches thick
Veal chops
Venison - Ground
Protein Salad
Egg Salad 1#
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper. GF
Egg Salad 1/2#
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF
Hummus 1#
Chicpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, scallions and spices. GF
Hummus 1/2#
Paul's Chicken Salad 1/2#
Pauls Chicken Salad 1#
All white meat chicken, pecans, dill, golden raisins, onion
Pimento Cheese - 1#
Ashe County cheddar cheese, mayo, scallions, roasted red peppers, hot sauce and vinegar
Pimento Cheese 1/2#
Southern Chicken Salad 1#
Whole Roasted Chicken, pulled and chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise. GF
Southern Chicken Salad 1/2#
Whole roasted chicken, pulled & chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, mayonnaise & sweet relish. GF
Tuna Salad 1#
Albacore tuna, scallions, celery and spices. GF
Tuna Salad 1/2#
Fruit/Vegetable Salad
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli, red onion, applewood bacon, golden raisins, blue cheese, vinegar, mayo & sugar. GF
Southern Potato Salad 1#
Potatoes, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF
Tomato Salsa Medium
Fresh homemade salsa with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, green chilis, cilantro, cumin, lime, salt & pepper
Pasta/Grain Salad
Dips & Sauces
Proteins
Vegetables and Sides
1# Pack Roasted Vegetables
Oven roasted onions, peppers, squash, zucchini and carrots
Collards/Quart
Fresh greens braised with applewood bacon, smoked ham hocks, onion
Twice Baked Potato - Bacon Horseradish
Bacon, horseradish and cheese
Twice Baked Potato - Traditional
Cheese, sour cream and chives
Meals and Packs
Chicken Fried Rice
Bite size chicken breast, carrots, celery, peas, Napa cabbage, broccoli, bell peppers, scallion & long grain rice.
Southwest Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken breast simmered in an enchilada sauce over rice with tomato, garlic, onions, corn, Lima beans & a few green chilis & jalapeños.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Prepared Foods
Banner Butter 1oz Garlic, Basil, Parsley
Banner Butter 1oz Sea Salt
Banner Butter 5oz/ Garlic, Basil, Parsley
Delicious compound butter that brings a wow flavor to vegetables, meats & breads
Banner Butter 5oz/ Sea Salt
Collards/Quart
Fresh greens braised with applewood bacon, smoked ham hocks, onion
Garlic Cheddar Biscuits
Ham & Cheddar Biscuits Mini 12 Pkg
Quiche Breakfast Sausage, Bacon & Cheese
Quiche Florentine
Quiche Greek
Spinach, caramelized onion, tomato & feta
Quiche Loraine
Sausage Gravy- Quart
Classic southern sausage gravy. Creamy with a little kick, so delicious over Sensei's buttermilk biscuits.
Savory Fig and Blue Cheesecake
Savory Mango Cheddar Cheesecake
Senseis 6 Pack Buttermilk Biscuits
Turkey & Wild Rice Soup (Frozen Qt)
GF Cheese Bites
Gluten free cheese bites, made with cassava (yuca) flour
Casseroles
Baked Mac-N-Cheese
Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers Serves 2-3
Baked Mac-N-Cheese LARGE
Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers Serves 8-10
Chicken & Black Bean Enchiladas
Chicken breast, black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, flour tortillas, enchilada sauce. Serves 1-2
Chicken & Rice
Roasted Chicken, Rice, Celery, Onion, Water chestnuts, herbs and spices. Topped with Fried Onions. Serves 2
Chicken and Rice LARGE
Roasted Chicken, Rice, Celery, Onion, Water chestnuts, herbs and spices. Topped with Fried Onions. Serves 8-10
Chicken Divan
Roasted Chicken, fresh broccoli, cheese, crumb topping Serves 2-3
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted Chicken, vegetables, pie crust topping. Serves 2
Corn Casserole
Side dish Rich corn soufflé. Serves 3-4
Eggplant Parmesan LARGE
Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese Serves 8-10
Eggplant Parmesean
Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese Serves 2
Gumbo
Traditional style with chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp. Does NOT include rice Serves 2-3
Hamburger Steak
Grilled ground beef patties, mashed potatoes, rich gravy. GF Serves 2
Hash Brown Casserole
Meat Lasagna LARGE
House marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, layered with pasta and seasoned ground beef serves 8-10
Meat Lasagna Small
House marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, layered with pasta and seasoned ground beef serves 2
Penne Rustica
Tomato sauce with onions, peppers and Italian sausage. Serves 2
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers & white American cheese. GF
Shepherd's Pie
Ground Beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers, topped with mashed potatoes
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp, peppers, onions, celery, tomato & seasoning
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese blend, topped with house marinara sauce. Serves 2
Three Cheese Lasagna
House marinara layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and pasta noodles Serves 2
Three Cheese Lasagna LARGE
House marinara layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and pasta noodles Serves 8-10
Turkey and Dressing
Turkey Tetrazzini
Roasted Turkey, rotini pasta, vegetables, cheese, topped with fried onions. Serves 2
Cake
Maggie B's 5 Flavor Pound Cake
Lemon, vanilla, coconut, rum & butter...so delicious!! Made in Wilmington, NC
Maggie B's Almond Pound Cake
Made in Wilmington, NC
Maggie B's Blueberry Pound Cake
Made in Wilmington, NC
Maggie B's Lemon Pound Cake
Made in Wilmington, NC
Maggie B's Mini Almond Pound Cake
Wilmington, NC product
Maggie B's Mini Blueberry Pound Cake
Wilmington, NC product
Maggie B's Mini Five Flavor Pound Cake
Wilmington, NC product
Maggie B's Mini Lemon Pound Cake
Wilmington, NC product
Maggie B's Mini Vanilla Pound Cake
Wilmington, NC product
Maggie Bs Vanilla Pound Cake
Made in Wilmington, NC
Sliced Cake - Carrot
Sliced Cake - Coconut Creme
Sliced Cake - Hummingbird
Banana Bread Cake with Pineapple and Pecans
Bread
Fred's Cinnamon Raisin Loaf
Fred's Cinnamon Rolls
Fred's sourdough bread with raisins, pecans, cinnamon & sugar. Topped with a sweet vanilla glaze. Bread is usually baked on Wednesdays. Available while supplies last
Fred's Cinnamon Rolls (no nuts)
Fred's famous sourdough bread rolled with cinnamon & sugar. Topped with a sweet vanilla icing. Bread is usually baked on Wednesdays. Available while supplies last
Fred's Sourdough Bread
Bread is usually baked on Thursdays. Available while supplies last
Desserts and Ice Cream
Cookie - Chocolate Chunk
Maggie B's Blueberry Bar
Delicious blueberries with a buttery crumble in a handheld sweet snack. Made in Wilmington
Maggie B's Coconut Custard Pie
Maggie B's Key Lime Pie
Maggie B's Peanut Butter Brownie
Decadent brownies layered with luscious peanut butter and topped with chocolate ganache. Made in Wilmington, NC
Maggie B's Pecan Pie Bar
Decadent sweet and salty pecan pie squares made right here in Wilmington
Nightingale Chocolate French Roast Ice Cream Sandwiches
Nightingale Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches
Nye's Key Lime Pie
Nye's PB Chocolate
ice cream sandwich
Nye's Raspberry Cheesecake
Nye's Strawberry Shortcake
ice cream sandwich
Nye's Vanilla Chocolate
ice cream sandwich
Packaged
Accidental Baker- Black Pepper
North Carolina product. Artisan flatbread crackers seasoned with black pepper and sea salt.
Accidental Baker- Sea Salt
North Carolina product. Artisan flatbread crackers seasoned with sea salt.
Apis Mercantile Bourbon Orange Blossom Honey
South Carolina raw orange blossom honey aged in Hire Wire Distillery's charred bourbon barrels for 3 months. Wonderful in cocktails, special tea or on a buttery biscuit!
Apis Mercantile Hot Honey
South Carolina raw wildflower honey combined with Carolina Reaper peppers from Puckerbutt Pepper Co. Great for cocktails, biscuits, watermelon & pizza!
Ashe County Cheese 5 Year Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Cheddar
Ashe County Cheese Garden Veggie
Ashe County Cheese Gouda
Ashe County Cheese Habanero
Ashe County Cheese Parsley Garlic
Ashe County Garlic & Herb Spread
Made in West Jefferson, NC with aged natural cheddar
Ashe County Port Wine Spread
Made in West Jefferson, NC with aged natural cheddar
Baby Out Sauce BBQ Sauce
Vinegar based BBQ sauce with a kick. 1st place winner, 2021 NC Hot Sauce Festivcal. 2nd place winner, 2022 Scovie Awards. Made in Wendell, NC.
Barber's Quart
North Carolina product. Delicious seasoning for pork, chicken, turkey, beef, seafood, and wild game. 32oz
Barber's Shaker
North Carolina product. Delicious seasoning for pork, chicken, turkey, beef, seafood, and wild game. 5.5oz
Beach Season Dressing Island Zest
Local Wilmington product. Light vinaigrette full of zesty flavor and mouth watering goodness. Sugar free. Low Sodium. Low Carbs.
Beach Season Dressing Key Lime Baja
Local Wilmington product. A unique blend of fresh herbs and spices zing'n with flavor. Use as a dressing or marinade. Sugar free. Low carb. Gluten free & vegan approved.
Bertie's Dew Drop Dill Pickle Peanuts
Crunchy blister fried peanuts seasoned with dill and garlic. North Carolina product
Bertie's Sea Salt & Black Pepper Peanuts
Famous Bertie County peanuts seasoned with sea salt & black pepper
Big Moe's BBQ Sauce - 18 oz Bottle
North Carolina product. Special blend of spices give this sauce a unique flavor. Use on the grill, in the oven, or right out of the bottle.
Bruce Julian Sassy Sprouts
Fresh pickled spicy Brussels sprouts. Great garnish to a Bloody Mary or an irresistible snack. Charlotte, NC product
C2Life Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger with roasted red pepper sauce. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC
C2Life Curried Wild Rice
Curried wild rice w/ chickpeas, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts & golden raisins. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC
C2Life Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower
Roasted butternut squash & cauliflower w/ Thai peanut sauce, forbidden rice blend & chickpeas. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC
Callie's Biscuit Crackers
Callie's famous Charleston, SC biscuit dough rolled thin and baked to a hearty crunchy cracker.
Callie's Buttermilk Biscuits 1 dozen
Regional product. Hand made, tender and buttery.
Callie's Country Ham 1 dozen
Famous Charleston, SC biscuits, filled with Virginia Country Ham, whipped Dijon mustard butter & cheddar cheese
Cape Fear Pirate/ Garlic & Ginger Jalapenos
Cape Fear Pirate/Banana Peppers
Local Wilmington product. Honey kissed candies banana peppers. Addictively sweet, deliciously tangy!
Cape Fear Pirate/Jalapenos
Local Wilmington product. Candied jalapeños. Addictively sweet, deliciously hot!
Cape Fear Rum Cake Coconut 16oz
Wilmington, NC product
Cape Fear Rum Cake Coconut 5oz
Wilmington NC product
Cape Fear Rum Cake Gluten Free Golden 5oz
Sweet pineapple rum cake with walnuts, double glazed by hand.
Cape Fear Rum Cake Golden 16oz
Cape Fear Rum Cake Golden 5oz
Rich and buttery double glazed, small batch rum cake topped with a sprinkle of walnuts
Cape Fear Rum Cake Lemon 5oz
Made right here in Wilmington!
Cape Fear Rum Cake Painkiller 16oz
Made in Wilmington, NC
Cape Fear Rum Cake Painkiller 5oz
Made in Wilmington, NC
Cape Fear Rum Cake Pineapple 16oz
Made in Wilmington, NC
Cape Fear Rum Cake Pineapple 5oz
Carolina Plantation Aromatic Rice 2lb Bag
Carolina Plantation Carolina Gold Rice 2lb Bag
Carolina Plantation Charleston Gold Rice 2lb Bag
Carolina Plantation White Grits 1lb Bag
Carolina Plantation Yellow Grits 1lb Bag
Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Eastern NC Vinegar
Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Southern Mustard
Chapel Hill Toffee 10oz
Chapel Hill Toffee 2oz
Chapel Hill Toffee 5oz
Cheshire Bacon Ketchup
Artisan ketchup flavored with real bacon. Made in Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Bacon Ranch
Artisan made, bacon flavored ranch dressing. Made in Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Pork Bourbon Peach BBQ Sauce
Artisan made BBQ sauce. Product of Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Hot Sopressata
Coarse ground pork with robust texture. Look for notes of garlic, peppercorn and spice. Flavored with several varieties of chili, expect some heat as well as a deep, complex flavor. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Milano Salami
Made with Pork & seasoned with garlic, peppercorn & Chablis wine. The strong, pronounced flavors are an incredible companion to any cheese board. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Pepperoni
Nothing says Italian Salami like Pepperoni! Made using traditional methods and flavors - perfect for pizza or snacking. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Salami Classico
Classic salami flavored with herbs, spices & black pepper. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Salami Vesuvio
Combining two of our favorite things, this peppery salami incorporates imported aged provolone cheese. It's smokey, cheesy and just a little bit spicy due to its cayenne pepper seasoning. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Chubbs Sweet Sopressata
Traditional Italian Salami known for its coarse grind and amazing texture. This deeply flavored variety is not spicy, but is still full of bold black pepper and garlic flavors. Made in Elon, NC
Cheshire Pork Jalapeño Bacon Jam
Artisan made jam flavored with real bacon. Delicious on burgers, biscuits or served with cheese and crackers. Product oif Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Pork Original Jerky
Fully cooked. Product of Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Pork Sriracha Bacon Jerky
Artisan made uncured bacon jerky. No added msg. Gluten Free. Product of Goldsboro, NC
Cheshire Pork Sweet Teriyaki
Filled cooked. Product of Goldsboro, NC
Cooper Cheese Straw Tin
11oz of Cooper's famous traditional cheese straws in a striking black gift tin. Made in Georgia
Cooper's Cheese Straws
Traditional Cheese Straws from Roswell, Georgia. Crunchy, Cheesy & Gluten Free
Cooper's Cheese Straws/Jalapeno
Cooper's White Cheddar & Chive Cheese Straws
Coopers GF Buttermilk Biscuits
Gourmet buttermilk biscuits that are so good, you would never know they are gluten free!
Coopers GF Tea Biscuits
Gourmet buttermilk biscuits tea biscuits that are so good, you would never know they are gluten free!
Danger Berry Hot Sauce
Sweet & tart strawberries meet hot habanero chili peppers. The result is an amazing strawbanero marriage of juicy fruit & painful pepper. Made and bottled right here in Wilmington!
Dr. Pete's Praline Mustard Glaze
Wonderful blending of brown sugar, mustard’ pecans & spices. Use as a glaze or dipping sauce on ham, chicken or pork. Delicious as a sandwich spread or served with cheese & crackers.
Freakers
SALE!! BUY ONE GET ONE FREE!! Locally made bottle koozie, insulates all sizes of bottles from water to wine. PVM Wilmington NC design. Makes a great gift!
Home.made Spicy Pepper Jelly Pecans
Home.made from scratch in Athens, Ga. Grandma's spicy pepper jelly recipe reimagined in this delicious & adorable toasted pecan package. 6oz bag
Java Estate Coffee Decaf Whole Bean
North Carolina product. Latin American coffee carefully balanced and blended for a smooth enjoyable cup. Water containing the flavor, oils, and caffeine is passed through a carbon filtration system producing a 100% chemical free, 99.9% caffeine free coffee.
Java Estate Coffee Decaf Whole Bean - Rainforest Crunch
Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean
North Carolina product. Latin American coffee carefully balanced and blended for a smooth enjoyable cup.
Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean - Rainforest Crunch
Legally Addictive Cookies - Churros
Part cracker, all cookie! Graham crackers covered with salted toffee, chocolate & topped with a mix of cinnamon, sugar & sea salt
Legally Addictive Cookies - Surprise Party
Part cracker, all cookie! Crackers covered with salted toffee, chocolate & rainbow sprinkles. North Carolina product
Legally Addictive Cookies - The OG
Part cracker, all cookie! The original toffee and chocolate covered cracker topped with sea salt
Lewis Farms Apple Butter
Lewis Farms Blackberry Jam
Lewis Farms Blueberry Jam
Lewis Farms Honey
Lewis Farms Peach Jam
Lewis Farms Strawberry Jam
Lewis Farms Strawberry Spread
Lusty Monk "Burn in Hell" Chipotle Mustard
Chipotle mustard made in Asheville, NC
Lusty Monk Mustard
North Carolina product. Spicy, coarse-ground, small-batch mustard with a signature kick.
Mamasita's Tortilla Chips
North Carolina product. Original gourmet white corn tortilla chips. Gluten free. Dairy free. Peanut free.
Marsh Hen Mill Hot Okra
Pickled okra with a kick. Product of Edisto island, SC
Marsh Hen Mill Red Pepper Jelly
Slightly spicy red pepper jelly from Edisto Island, SC. Add to a bagel and cream cheese or spice up a bacon and grilled cheese sandwich!
Marsh Hen Mill White Grits
Small batch grits from
Marsh Hen Mill Yellow Grits
Small batch Edisto Island, South Carolina grits. GF
Melina's Pasta - Pimento Cheese
Melina's Pasta - Pumpkin
Pumpkin, sage, ricotta & a blend of warm spices stuffed into hand made ravioli. Made in Durham, NC
Melina's Pasta - Spinach & Cheese
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & a hint oif nutmeg stuffed inside hand made ravioli. Made in Durham, NC
NC Cutting Board
Neighborhood Honey
Olde Colony Bakery - Benne Wafers
Low country favorite Benne Seed Wafers (Benne means sesame in Bantu). Product of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Olde Colony Bakery- Cheese Zingers
Low country favorite cheese wafers with a kick. Product of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Piedmont Penny Bank
Oven baked cheese snacks made in North Carolina.The perfect addition to any charcuterie boar or happy hour. 9.6oz
Piedmont Penny Party Bag
Buttery, cheesy little crisps made with love from Grandbetty's recipe. Made in Charlotte, NC. 18oz paper carton with resealable plastic zip bag
Poppy Popcorn Mix
North Carolina product. Caramel, jalapeno and white cheddar popcorn mix. Non-GMO popcorn. Non-GMO corn syrup. Gluten Free.
Poppy Popcorn Asheville Mix
North Carolina product. White cheddar and salted caramel popcorn mix. Non-GMO popcorn. Non-GMO corn syrup. Gluten Free.
Poppy Popcorn Texas BBQ
Smoky, spice-rubbed popcorn with a hint of molasses. Close your eyes and you can almost taste the brisket. Was this popcorn cooked low and slow over an open fire? No, but it tastes like it.
Poppy Salted Caramel
Handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt®, molasses goodness and a whole lot of love. It’s gluten-free, Non-GMO and delicious.
Pretty Alright - Birth month Card
Pretty Alright - Birthday Glasses Card
Pretty Alright - Choose Family Card
Pretty Alright - Congratulations Baby Card
Pretty Alright - Roses Card
Pretty Alright - Tell Your Kids Card
Pretty Alright - Thank You Card
Pretty Alright - The Best Card
Pretty Alright - You Did It Card
Pretty Alright Napkins - Best Day
Pretty Alright Napkins - Day Drinking
Pretty Alright Napkins - Wine Expert
Pure Abundance Vegan Soft White Chettar
Vegan soft cheese with a buttery texture. Especially pleasing when served warm on grilled cheese, quesadillas & pizzas. Made in Atlanta, Georgia from cashews, sunflowers kernals & kombucha
PVM Beanie Hat
PVM Hats
PVM Long Sleeve Tshirt
PVM Sweatshirts
PVM Tshirt
Ruth's Elderberry Syrup/16oz
Local Wilmington product. Natural, organic immune booster.
Ruth's Elderberry Syrup/8oz
Local Wilmington product. Natural, organic immune booster.
Sensei's Buttermilk Biscuits (dozen)
Sensei's Country Ham & Cheddar (dozen)
Country ham & cheese biscuits from our famous biscuit Sensei
Sensei's Sweet Potato Thyme Biscuits (dozen)
Signal Fire Lift Up Hot Sauce
Uniting Flavor & Fire. The newest Sea Monster Sauce is a collaboration with the local band Signal Fire. A good bit of spice with a little sweet. Made in Wilmington, NC
Surfer Slappin! Sauce
A tangy sweet heat sauce that is good on e etching from wings to fish, taters to BBQ. Made right here in Wilmington!
Walker Feed Co. Southern Bloody Mary Mixer
Walker Feed Co. is a women owned business in Nashville, Tennessee. Handmade with fresh squeezed tomato juice, bourbon barrel aged Worcestershire, black strap molasses & creole mustard. No MSG, low sodium, low calorie & vegetarian.
Wine
14 Hands Unicorn Rose Bubbles Can
375ml can. Delicate red fruit flavors meet a refreshingly crisp finish.. Perfect brunch or boat day drink!
Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Can
375ml can. Bright pinot grigio from California that's not too sweet with a clean finish. Perfect for lunch outside or to take for a day at the beach!
Col Solivo Prosecco
Extra dry sparkling wine. Product of Italy
Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
Diatom Chardonnay
2021 Chardonnay from Santa Rosa. Meyer lemon, lime peel, hints of sea salt & rich texture
Intrinsic Red Blend
Justin Rose
Laurent Miquel Rose
Nino Franco Prosecco Rustico
Prosecco Superiors. Product of Italy
Seekers Sauvignon Blanc
Simonet Blanc de Blancs
Unrated Extra Cab
2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. Born in Chile
Summer In A Bottle Rose
Cotes de Provence 2021, French Rose
Ruta 22 Malbec
Cafe ~ Catering ~ Prepared Foods ~ Butcher ~ Wine ~ Gourmet Store
3520 South College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412