Pine Valley Market

134 Reviews

$$

3520 South College Road

Wilmington, NC 28412

Hot Soups

Slice Of Bread

$0.50

Chili

$6.00+

Gluten Free

Ham & Bean

$6.00+Out of stock

GF

Tomato Basil

$6.00+

Vegetarian, GF

Butternut Squash & Beef Stew

$6.00+

Fountain Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Schwepps Ginger Ale

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Water

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

Bang Energy Drink

$3.56

Sour Heads

Fiji 1L

$2.65
Fiji 500mL

Fiji 500mL

$1.95

Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda

$2.50

Craft soda made in GA. Medium body with a silky mouthfeel and surprisingly crisp. Creamy and buttery with caramel, vanilla, and pecan notes

Panacea Hard Kombucha Lavender Hops

Panacea Hard Kombucha Lavender Hops

$6.00

Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL

Panacea Hard Kombucha Pineapple Hops

Panacea Hard Kombucha Pineapple Hops

$6.00Out of stock

Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL

Panacea Hard Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade

Panacea Hard Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC! Hard Kombucha 7.5% ALC/VOL

Panacea Kombucha Blueberry Lavender

Panacea Kombucha Blueberry Lavender

$4.00

Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC!

Panacea Kombucha Peach Ginger Tumeric

$4.00
Panacea Kombucha Triple Berry Ginger

Panacea Kombucha Triple Berry Ginger

$4.00

Brewed & bottled right here in Wilmington, NC!

Root 42 Old Time Root Beer

Root 42 Old Time Root Beer

$2.50

Craft Soda Made in GA. Small batch heavy bodied, creamy and silky with deep caramel and vanilla notes, mellow sassafras flavor and clean wintergreen finish

San Pellegrino 500mL

San Pellegrino 500mL

$2.15
San Pellegrino- Blood Orange

San Pellegrino- Blood Orange

$1.75
San Pellegrino- Lemon

San Pellegrino- Lemon

$1.75
San Pellegrino- Prickly Pear & Orange

San Pellegrino- Prickly Pear & Orange

$1.75

San Pelligrino 1L

$2.95
Uncle Scott's Root Beer

Uncle Scott's Root Beer

$3.00

Fresh Meats

2# Ground Beef CAB

2# Ground Beef CAB

$14.00

Ground in-house

Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Hot

$7.00

Large link. North Carolina product.

Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Jalapeño/Cheddar

$7.50

Large link. North Carolina product

Buddy's Fresh Sausage - Mild

$7.00

Large link. North Carolina product

Chicken Breasts 8/6oz breasts per pack

$25.00Out of stock
Country Ham 1# Packs Goodnight Brothers

Country Ham 1# Packs Goodnight Brothers

$24.00
Edwards Country Ham

Edwards Country Ham

$42.95

Filet Mignon Center Cut CAB 8oz portion cut

$25.00

Individually vacuum sealed Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet

Nueske Bacon 2 pound pack

$26.00Out of stock

Ny Strip Steak CAB 16oz portion cut

$30.00

Ribeye Steak CAB 14oz portion cut

$25.00

Take & Bake Meatloaf 2#

$20.00

Frozen Meats

Alligator

$19.99

Louisiana premium marinated alligator meat. 1lb

Baby Back Ribs - wide

$8.00
Bison, ground (NC)

Bison, ground (NC)

$13.99

1 pound package

Dry Aged Duroc 14oz Pork Chop

$12.00

Duck Breast 2 Pack

$18.00
Hatfield Sausage Chorizo Ground 1 lb

Hatfield Sausage Chorizo Ground 1 lb

$7.00

Lamb Loin Chops

$11.00

Individually vacuum sealed lamb chops. Approximately 7 oz each 1.25 inches thick

Veal chops

$25.00

Venison - Ground

$13.99

Protein Salad

Egg Salad 1#

$6.00Out of stock

Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper. GF

Egg Salad 1/2#

$3.00

Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF

Hummus 1#

$8.00

Chicpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, scallions and spices. GF

Hummus 1/2#

$4.00

Paul's Chicken Salad 1/2#

$6.00Out of stock

Pauls Chicken Salad 1#

$12.00

All white meat chicken, pecans, dill, golden raisins, onion

Pimento Cheese - 1#

$12.00

Ashe County cheddar cheese, mayo, scallions, roasted red peppers, hot sauce and vinegar

Pimento Cheese 1/2#

$6.00
Southern Chicken Salad 1#

Southern Chicken Salad 1#

$10.00

Whole Roasted Chicken, pulled and chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise. GF

Southern Chicken Salad 1/2#

$5.00

Whole roasted chicken, pulled & chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, mayonnaise & sweet relish. GF

Tuna Salad 1#

Tuna Salad 1#

$12.00

Albacore tuna, scallions, celery and spices. GF

Tuna Salad 1/2#

$6.00

Fruit/Vegetable Salad

Broccoli Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Broccoli, red onion, applewood bacon, golden raisins, blue cheese, vinegar, mayo & sugar. GF

Southern Potato Salad 1#

Southern Potato Salad 1#

$6.00

Potatoes, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise, mustard, salt & pepper. GF

Tomato Salsa Medium

$6.00

Fresh homemade salsa with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, green chilis, cilantro, cumin, lime, salt & pepper

Pasta/Grain Salad

Pasta Salad 1.5#

Pasta Salad 1.5#

$10.00

1.5 pound container

Dips & Sauces

Pint of Ranch

$6.00

Our famous home made ranch dressing packaged in a pint to take home.

Pint of House Made Marinara Sauce

$6.00

Proteins

Grilled Chicken Breasts (4)

$20.00

4 Grilled marinated chicken breasts

Meatballs w/ Ricotta

Meatballs w/ Ricotta

$11.00Out of stock

8 beef meatballs with marinara and creamy ricotta cheese

Vegetables and Sides

1# Pack Roasted Vegetables

$9.00Out of stock

Oven roasted onions, peppers, squash, zucchini and carrots

Collards/Quart

Collards/Quart

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh greens braised with applewood bacon, smoked ham hocks, onion

Twice Baked Potato - Bacon Horseradish

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon, horseradish and cheese

Twice Baked Potato - Traditional

$3.95

Cheese, sour cream and chives

Meals and Packs

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Bite size chicken breast, carrots, celery, peas, Napa cabbage, broccoli, bell peppers, scallion & long grain rice.

Southwest Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Pulled chicken breast simmered in an enchilada sauce over rice with tomato, garlic, onions, corn, Lima beans & a few green chilis & jalapeños.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Prepared Foods

Banner Butter 1oz Garlic, Basil, Parsley

$2.40

Banner Butter 1oz Sea Salt

$2.40Out of stock

Banner Butter 5oz/ Garlic, Basil, Parsley

$5.99

Delicious compound butter that brings a wow flavor to vegetables, meats & breads

Banner Butter 5oz/ Sea Salt

$5.99
Collards/Quart

Collards/Quart

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh greens braised with applewood bacon, smoked ham hocks, onion

Garlic Cheddar Biscuits

$6.00

Ham & Cheddar Biscuits Mini 12 Pkg

$15.00
Quiche Breakfast Sausage, Bacon & Cheese

Quiche Breakfast Sausage, Bacon & Cheese

$18.00
Quiche Florentine

Quiche Florentine

$18.00
Quiche Greek

Quiche Greek

$18.00

Spinach, caramelized onion, tomato & feta

Quiche Loraine

Quiche Loraine

$18.00

Sausage Gravy- Quart

$16.00

Classic southern sausage gravy. Creamy with a little kick, so delicious over Sensei's buttermilk biscuits.

Savory Fig and Blue Cheesecake

$25.00

Savory Mango Cheddar Cheesecake

$25.00

Senseis 6 Pack Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.00

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup (Frozen Qt)

$14.00

GF Cheese Bites

$16.00

Gluten free cheese bites, made with cassava (yuca) flour

Casseroles

Baked Mac-N-Cheese

$11.50

Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers Serves 2-3

Baked Mac-N-Cheese LARGE

$38.00

Cavatapi pasta, creamy and tangy blend of cheeses, topped with ritz crackers Serves 8-10

Chicken & Black Bean Enchiladas

Chicken & Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken breast, black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, flour tortillas, enchilada sauce. Serves 1-2

Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Rice, Celery, Onion, Water chestnuts, herbs and spices. Topped with Fried Onions. Serves 2

Chicken and Rice LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Rice, Celery, Onion, Water chestnuts, herbs and spices. Topped with Fried Onions. Serves 8-10

Chicken Divan

$13.00

Roasted Chicken, fresh broccoli, cheese, crumb topping Serves 2-3

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, vegetables, pie crust topping. Serves 2

Corn Casserole

$10.00

Side dish Rich corn soufflé. Serves 3-4

Eggplant Parmesan LARGE

$45.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese Serves 8-10

Eggplant Parmesean

$14.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with house marinara, and mozzarella cheese Serves 2

Gumbo

Gumbo

$15.00

Traditional style with chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp. Does NOT include rice Serves 2-3

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Grilled ground beef patties, mashed potatoes, rich gravy. GF Serves 2

Hash Brown Casserole

$10.00
Meat Lasagna LARGE

Meat Lasagna LARGE

$45.00

House marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, layered with pasta and seasoned ground beef serves 8-10

Meat Lasagna Small

Meat Lasagna Small

$15.00

House marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, layered with pasta and seasoned ground beef serves 2

Penne Rustica

$13.00

Tomato sauce with onions, peppers and Italian sausage. Serves 2

Philly Cheesesteak

$24.00

Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers & white American cheese. GF

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Ground Beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers, topped with mashed potatoes

Shrimp Creole

$14.00

Shrimp, peppers, onions, celery, tomato & seasoning

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese blend, topped with house marinara sauce. Serves 2

Three Cheese Lasagna

Three Cheese Lasagna

$12.00

House marinara layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and pasta noodles Serves 2

Three Cheese Lasagna LARGE

Three Cheese Lasagna LARGE

$36.00

House marinara layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and pasta noodles Serves 8-10

Turkey and Dressing

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Tetrazzini

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, rotini pasta, vegetables, cheese, topped with fried onions. Serves 2

Cake

Maggie B's 5 Flavor Pound Cake

Maggie B's 5 Flavor Pound Cake

$17.00

Lemon, vanilla, coconut, rum & butter...so delicious!! Made in Wilmington, NC

Maggie B's Almond Pound Cake

$17.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Maggie B's Blueberry Pound Cake

Maggie B's Blueberry Pound Cake

$17.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Maggie B's Lemon Pound Cake

Maggie B's Lemon Pound Cake

$17.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Maggie B's Mini Almond Pound Cake

$7.00

Wilmington, NC product

Maggie B's Mini Blueberry Pound Cake

$7.00

Wilmington, NC product

Maggie B's Mini Five Flavor Pound Cake

$7.00

Wilmington, NC product

Maggie B's Mini Lemon Pound Cake

$7.00

Wilmington, NC product

Maggie B's Mini Vanilla Pound Cake

$7.00

Wilmington, NC product

Maggie Bs Vanilla Pound Cake

Maggie Bs Vanilla Pound Cake

$17.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Sliced Cake - Carrot

$6.00
Sliced Cake - Coconut Creme

Sliced Cake - Coconut Creme

$7.50

Sliced Cake - Hummingbird

$7.50

Banana Bread Cake with Pineapple and Pecans

Bread

Fred's Cinnamon Raisin Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Fred's Cinnamon Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Fred's sourdough bread with raisins, pecans, cinnamon & sugar. Topped with a sweet vanilla glaze. Bread is usually baked on Wednesdays. Available while supplies last

Fred's Cinnamon Rolls (no nuts)

$8.00Out of stock

Fred's famous sourdough bread rolled with cinnamon & sugar. Topped with a sweet vanilla icing. Bread is usually baked on Wednesdays. Available while supplies last

Fred's Sourdough Bread

Fred's Sourdough Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Bread is usually baked on Thursdays. Available while supplies last

Desserts and Ice Cream

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk

$3.00

Maggie B's Blueberry Bar

$4.00

Delicious blueberries with a buttery crumble in a handheld sweet snack. Made in Wilmington

Maggie B's Coconut Custard Pie

$22.00

Maggie B's Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Maggie B's Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.00

Decadent brownies layered with luscious peanut butter and topped with chocolate ganache. Made in Wilmington, NC

Maggie B's Pecan Pie Bar

$4.00

Decadent sweet and salty pecan pie squares made right here in Wilmington

Nightingale Chocolate French Roast Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nightingale Chocolate French Roast Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.00
Nightingale Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nightingale Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.00

Nye's Key Lime Pie

$5.50
Nye's PB Chocolate

Nye's PB Chocolate

$5.50

ice cream sandwich

Nye's Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.50
Nye's Strawberry Shortcake

Nye's Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50

ice cream sandwich

Nye's Vanilla Chocolate

Nye's Vanilla Chocolate

$5.50

ice cream sandwich

Packaged

Accidental Baker- Black Pepper

Accidental Baker- Black Pepper

$7.50

North Carolina product. Artisan flatbread crackers seasoned with black pepper and sea salt.

Accidental Baker- Sea Salt

Accidental Baker- Sea Salt

$7.50

North Carolina product. Artisan flatbread crackers seasoned with sea salt.

Apis Mercantile Bourbon Orange Blossom Honey

$8.00

South Carolina raw orange blossom honey aged in Hire Wire Distillery's charred bourbon barrels for 3 months. Wonderful in cocktails, special tea or on a buttery biscuit!

Apis Mercantile Hot Honey

$8.00

South Carolina raw wildflower honey combined with Carolina Reaper peppers from Puckerbutt Pepper Co. Great for cocktails, biscuits, watermelon & pizza!

Ashe County Cheese 5 Year Cheddar

$9.00
Ashe County Cheese Cheddar

Ashe County Cheese Cheddar

$6.25

Ashe County Cheese Garden Veggie

$7.00
Ashe County Cheese Gouda

Ashe County Cheese Gouda

$7.25

Ashe County Cheese Habanero

$7.00
Ashe County Cheese Parsley Garlic

Ashe County Cheese Parsley Garlic

$6.00

Ashe County Garlic & Herb Spread

$6.00

Made in West Jefferson, NC with aged natural cheddar

Ashe County Port Wine Spread

$6.00

Made in West Jefferson, NC with aged natural cheddar

Baby Out Sauce BBQ Sauce

Baby Out Sauce BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Vinegar based BBQ sauce with a kick. 1st place winner, 2021 NC Hot Sauce Festivcal. 2nd place winner, 2022 Scovie Awards. Made in Wendell, NC.

Barber's Quart

$20.00

North Carolina product. Delicious seasoning for pork, chicken, turkey, beef, seafood, and wild game. 32oz

Barber's Shaker

Barber's Shaker

$5.00

North Carolina product. Delicious seasoning for pork, chicken, turkey, beef, seafood, and wild game. 5.5oz

Beach Season Dressing Island Zest

Beach Season Dressing Island Zest

$9.00

Local Wilmington product. Light vinaigrette full of zesty flavor and mouth watering goodness. Sugar free. Low Sodium. Low Carbs.

Beach Season Dressing Key Lime Baja

Beach Season Dressing Key Lime Baja

$9.00Out of stock

Local Wilmington product. A unique blend of fresh herbs and spices zing'n with flavor. Use as a dressing or marinade. Sugar free. Low carb. Gluten free & vegan approved.

Bertie's Dew Drop Dill Pickle Peanuts

$10.00

Crunchy blister fried peanuts seasoned with dill and garlic. North Carolina product

Bertie's Sea Salt & Black Pepper Peanuts

$10.00Out of stock

Famous Bertie County peanuts seasoned with sea salt & black pepper

Big Moe's BBQ Sauce - 18 oz Bottle

Big Moe's BBQ Sauce - 18 oz Bottle

$6.00

North Carolina product. Special blend of spices give this sauce a unique flavor. Use on the grill, in the oven, or right out of the bottle.

Bruce Julian Sassy Sprouts

Bruce Julian Sassy Sprouts

$9.00

Fresh pickled spicy Brussels sprouts. Great garnish to a Bloody Mary or an irresistible snack. Charlotte, NC product

C2Life Black Bean Burger

C2Life Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Black bean burger with roasted red pepper sauce. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC

C2Life Curried Wild Rice

C2Life Curried Wild Rice

$13.00

Curried wild rice w/ chickpeas, red bell peppers, artichoke hearts & golden raisins. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC

C2Life Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower

C2Life Roasted Butternut Squash & Cauliflower

$13.00

Roasted butternut squash & cauliflower w/ Thai peanut sauce, forbidden rice blend & chickpeas. Vegan & Gluten Free. Made in NC

Callie's Biscuit Crackers

$7.00

Callie's famous Charleston, SC biscuit dough rolled thin and baked to a hearty crunchy cracker.

Callie's Buttermilk Biscuits 1 dozen

Callie's Buttermilk Biscuits 1 dozen

$20.00

Regional product. Hand made, tender and buttery.

Callie's Country Ham 1 dozen

Callie's Country Ham 1 dozen

$33.00

Famous Charleston, SC biscuits, filled with Virginia Country Ham, whipped Dijon mustard butter & cheddar cheese

Cape Fear Pirate/ Garlic & Ginger Jalapenos

$12.50
Cape Fear Pirate/Banana Peppers

Cape Fear Pirate/Banana Peppers

$12.00

Local Wilmington product. Honey kissed candies banana peppers. Addictively sweet, deliciously tangy!

Cape Fear Pirate/Jalapenos

Cape Fear Pirate/Jalapenos

$12.00

Local Wilmington product. Candied jalapeños. Addictively sweet, deliciously hot!

Cape Fear Rum Cake Coconut 16oz

$18.00Out of stock

Wilmington, NC product

Cape Fear Rum Cake Coconut 5oz

$8.00

Wilmington NC product

Cape Fear Rum Cake Gluten Free Golden 5oz

$9.00

Sweet pineapple rum cake with walnuts, double glazed by hand.

Cape Fear Rum Cake Golden 16oz

$18.00
Cape Fear Rum Cake Golden 5oz

Cape Fear Rum Cake Golden 5oz

$8.00

Rich and buttery double glazed, small batch rum cake topped with a sprinkle of walnuts

Cape Fear Rum Cake Lemon 5oz

$8.00Out of stock

Made right here in Wilmington!

Cape Fear Rum Cake Painkiller 16oz

$18.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Rum Cake Painkiller 5oz

$8.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Rum Cake Pineapple 16oz

$18.00

Made in Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Rum Cake Pineapple 5oz

$8.00
Carolina Plantation Aromatic Rice 2lb Bag

Carolina Plantation Aromatic Rice 2lb Bag

$16.00
Carolina Plantation Carolina Gold Rice 2lb Bag

Carolina Plantation Carolina Gold Rice 2lb Bag

$16.00
Carolina Plantation Charleston Gold Rice 2lb Bag

Carolina Plantation Charleston Gold Rice 2lb Bag

$16.00
Carolina Plantation White Grits 1lb Bag

Carolina Plantation White Grits 1lb Bag

$10.50
Carolina Plantation Yellow Grits 1lb Bag

Carolina Plantation Yellow Grits 1lb Bag

$9.50
Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Eastern NC Vinegar

Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Eastern NC Vinegar

$6.00
Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Southern Mustard

Carolina Q BBQ Sauce- Southern Mustard

$6.00
Chapel Hill Toffee 10oz

Chapel Hill Toffee 10oz

$16.00
Chapel Hill Toffee 2oz

Chapel Hill Toffee 2oz

$4.00
Chapel Hill Toffee 5oz

Chapel Hill Toffee 5oz

$9.00

Cheshire Bacon Ketchup

$8.00

Artisan ketchup flavored with real bacon. Made in Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Artisan made, bacon flavored ranch dressing. Made in Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Pork Bourbon Peach BBQ Sauce

$11.00

Artisan made BBQ sauce. Product of Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Hot Sopressata

$10.50

Coarse ground pork with robust texture. Look for notes of garlic, peppercorn and spice. Flavored with several varieties of chili, expect some heat as well as a deep, complex flavor. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Milano Salami

$10.50

Made with Pork & seasoned with garlic, peppercorn & Chablis wine. The strong, pronounced flavors are an incredible companion to any cheese board. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Pepperoni

$10.50

Nothing says Italian Salami like Pepperoni! Made using traditional methods and flavors - perfect for pizza or snacking. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Salami Classico

$10.50

Classic salami flavored with herbs, spices & black pepper. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Salami Vesuvio

$10.50

Combining two of our favorite things, this peppery salami incorporates imported aged provolone cheese. It's smokey, cheesy and just a little bit spicy due to its cayenne pepper seasoning. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Chubbs Sweet Sopressata

$10.50

Traditional Italian Salami known for its coarse grind and amazing texture. This deeply flavored variety is not spicy, but is still full of bold black pepper and garlic flavors. Made in Elon, NC

Cheshire Pork Jalapeño Bacon Jam

$12.00

Artisan made jam flavored with real bacon. Delicious on burgers, biscuits or served with cheese and crackers. Product oif Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Pork Original Jerky

$12.00

Fully cooked. Product of Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Pork Sriracha Bacon Jerky

$13.00

Artisan made uncured bacon jerky. No added msg. Gluten Free. Product of Goldsboro, NC

Cheshire Pork Sweet Teriyaki

$12.00

Filled cooked. Product of Goldsboro, NC

Cooper Cheese Straw Tin

$21.00

11oz of Cooper's famous traditional cheese straws in a striking black gift tin. Made in Georgia

Cooper's Cheese Straws

Cooper's Cheese Straws

$9.00

Traditional Cheese Straws from Roswell, Georgia. Crunchy, Cheesy & Gluten Free

Cooper's Cheese Straws/Jalapeno

Cooper's Cheese Straws/Jalapeno

$9.00

Cooper's White Cheddar & Chive Cheese Straws

$9.00
Coopers GF Buttermilk Biscuits

Coopers GF Buttermilk Biscuits

$13.00

Gourmet buttermilk biscuits that are so good, you would never know they are gluten free!

Coopers GF Tea Biscuits

Coopers GF Tea Biscuits

$13.00

Gourmet buttermilk biscuits tea biscuits that are so good, you would never know they are gluten free!

Danger Berry Hot Sauce

Danger Berry Hot Sauce

$7.50

Sweet & tart strawberries meet hot habanero chili peppers. The result is an amazing strawbanero marriage of juicy fruit & painful pepper. Made and bottled right here in Wilmington!

Dr. Pete's Praline Mustard Glaze

Dr. Pete's Praline Mustard Glaze

$8.95

Wonderful blending of brown sugar, mustard’ pecans & spices. Use as a glaze or dipping sauce on ham, chicken or pork. Delicious as a sandwich spread or served with cheese & crackers.

Freakers

Freakers

$9.99

SALE!! BUY ONE GET ONE FREE!! Locally made bottle koozie, insulates all sizes of bottles from water to wine. PVM Wilmington NC design. Makes a great gift!

Home.made Spicy Pepper Jelly Pecans

Home.made Spicy Pepper Jelly Pecans

$16.00

Home.made from scratch in Athens, Ga. Grandma's spicy pepper jelly recipe reimagined in this delicious & adorable toasted pecan package. 6oz bag

Java Estate Coffee Decaf Whole Bean

Java Estate Coffee Decaf Whole Bean

$14.99

North Carolina product. Latin American coffee carefully balanced and blended for a smooth enjoyable cup. Water containing the flavor, oils, and caffeine is passed through a carbon filtration system producing a 100% chemical free, 99.9% caffeine free coffee.

Java Estate Coffee Decaf Whole Bean - Rainforest Crunch

$14.99
Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean

Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean

$14.99

North Carolina product. Latin American coffee carefully balanced and blended for a smooth enjoyable cup.

Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean - Rainforest Crunch

Java Estate Coffee Whole Bean - Rainforest Crunch

$14.99

Legally Addictive Cookies - Churros

$9.00

Part cracker, all cookie! Graham crackers covered with salted toffee, chocolate & topped with a mix of cinnamon, sugar & sea salt

Legally Addictive Cookies - Surprise Party

$9.00

Part cracker, all cookie! Crackers covered with salted toffee, chocolate & rainbow sprinkles. North Carolina product

Legally Addictive Cookies - The OG

$9.00

Part cracker, all cookie! The original toffee and chocolate covered cracker topped with sea salt

Lewis Farms Apple Butter

$7.00

Lewis Farms Blackberry Jam

$7.00
Lewis Farms Blueberry Jam

Lewis Farms Blueberry Jam

$7.00
Lewis Farms Honey

Lewis Farms Honey

$9.00
Lewis Farms Peach Jam

Lewis Farms Peach Jam

$7.00
Lewis Farms Strawberry Jam

Lewis Farms Strawberry Jam

$7.00
Lewis Farms Strawberry Spread

Lewis Farms Strawberry Spread

$8.00

Lusty Monk "Burn in Hell" Chipotle Mustard

$9.00

Chipotle mustard made in Asheville, NC

Lusty Monk Mustard

Lusty Monk Mustard

$9.00

North Carolina product. Spicy, coarse-ground, small-batch mustard with a signature kick.

Mamasita's Tortilla Chips

$6.00

North Carolina product. Original gourmet white corn tortilla chips. Gluten free. Dairy free. Peanut free.

Marsh Hen Mill Hot Okra

$9.00

Pickled okra with a kick. Product of Edisto island, SC

Marsh Hen Mill Red Pepper Jelly

$9.00

Slightly spicy red pepper jelly from Edisto Island, SC. Add to a bagel and cream cheese or spice up a bacon and grilled cheese sandwich!

Marsh Hen Mill White Grits

$9.00

Small batch grits from

Marsh Hen Mill Yellow Grits

$9.00

Small batch Edisto Island, South Carolina grits. GF

Melina's Pasta - Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Melina's Pasta - Pumpkin

$12.00

Pumpkin, sage, ricotta & a blend of warm spices stuffed into hand made ravioli. Made in Durham, NC

Melina's Pasta - Spinach & Cheese

$12.00

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & a hint oif nutmeg stuffed inside hand made ravioli. Made in Durham, NC

NC Cutting Board

$33.00
Neighborhood Honey

Neighborhood Honey

$14.00

Olde Colony Bakery - Benne Wafers

$7.00

Low country favorite Benne Seed Wafers (Benne means sesame in Bantu). Product of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Olde Colony Bakery- Cheese Zingers

Olde Colony Bakery- Cheese Zingers

$7.00

Low country favorite cheese wafers with a kick. Product of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Piedmont Penny Bank

$14.50

Oven baked cheese snacks made in North Carolina.The perfect addition to any charcuterie boar or happy hour. 9.6oz

Piedmont Penny Party Bag

$20.00

Buttery, cheesy little crisps made with love from Grandbetty's recipe. Made in Charlotte, NC. 18oz paper carton with resealable plastic zip bag

Poppy Popcorn Mix

Poppy Popcorn Mix

$10.00

North Carolina product. Caramel, jalapeno and white cheddar popcorn mix. Non-GMO popcorn. Non-GMO corn syrup. Gluten Free.

Poppy Popcorn Asheville Mix

Poppy Popcorn Asheville Mix

$10.00Out of stock

North Carolina product. White cheddar and salted caramel popcorn mix. Non-GMO popcorn. Non-GMO corn syrup. Gluten Free.

Poppy Popcorn Texas BBQ

$8.00

Smoky, spice-rubbed popcorn with a hint of molasses. Close your eyes and you can almost taste the brisket. Was this popcorn cooked low and slow over an open fire? No, but it tastes like it.

Poppy Salted Caramel

$10.00

Handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt®, molasses goodness and a whole lot of love. It’s gluten-free, Non-GMO and delicious.

Pretty Alright - Birth month Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Birthday Glasses Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Choose Family Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Congratulations Baby Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Roses Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Tell Your Kids Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - Thank You Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - The Best Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright - You Did It Card

$5.50

Pretty Alright Napkins - Best Day

$9.00

Pretty Alright Napkins - Day Drinking

$9.00Out of stock

Pretty Alright Napkins - Wine Expert

$9.00
Pure Abundance Vegan Soft White Chettar

Pure Abundance Vegan Soft White Chettar

$7.00

Vegan soft cheese with a buttery texture. Especially pleasing when served warm on grilled cheese, quesadillas & pizzas. Made in Atlanta, Georgia from cashews, sunflowers kernals & kombucha

PVM Beanie Hat

$8.00

PVM Hats

$20.00

PVM Long Sleeve Tshirt

$15.00

PVM Sweatshirts

$28.00

PVM Tshirt

$12.00
Ruth's Elderberry Syrup/16oz

Ruth's Elderberry Syrup/16oz

$25.00

Local Wilmington product. Natural, organic immune booster.

Ruth's Elderberry Syrup/8oz

$15.00

Local Wilmington product. Natural, organic immune booster.

Sensei's Buttermilk Biscuits (dozen)

$12.00

Sensei's Country Ham & Cheddar (dozen)

$20.00

Country ham & cheese biscuits from our famous biscuit Sensei

Sensei's Sweet Potato Thyme Biscuits (dozen)

$15.00

Signal Fire Lift Up Hot Sauce

$7.50

Uniting Flavor & Fire. The newest Sea Monster Sauce is a collaboration with the local band Signal Fire. A good bit of spice with a little sweet. Made in Wilmington, NC

Surfer Slappin! Sauce

Surfer Slappin! Sauce

$8.00

A tangy sweet heat sauce that is good on e etching from wings to fish, taters to BBQ. Made right here in Wilmington!

Walker Feed Co. Southern Bloody Mary Mixer

$15.00

Walker Feed Co. is a women owned business in Nashville, Tennessee. Handmade with fresh squeezed tomato juice, bourbon barrel aged Worcestershire, black strap molasses & creole mustard. No MSG, low sodium, low calorie & vegetarian.

Wine

14 Hands Unicorn Rose Bubbles Can

$6.50

375ml can. Delicate red fruit flavors meet a refreshingly crisp finish.. Perfect brunch or boat day drink!

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Can

$5.00

375ml can. Bright pinot grigio from California that's not too sweet with a clean finish. Perfect for lunch outside or to take for a day at the beach!

Col Solivo Prosecco

$13.50

Extra dry sparkling wine. Product of Italy

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Diatom Chardonnay

$24.00

2021 Chardonnay from Santa Rosa. Meyer lemon, lime peel, hints of sea salt & rich texture

Intrinsic Red Blend

$20.00
Justin Rose

Justin Rose

$16.00

Laurent Miquel Rose

$12.00

Nino Franco Prosecco Rustico

$25.50

Prosecco Superiors. Product of Italy

Seekers Sauvignon Blanc

Seekers Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00
Simonet Blanc de Blancs

Simonet Blanc de Blancs

$12.00

Unrated Extra Cab

$20.00

2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. Born in Chile

Summer In A Bottle Rose

$22.00

Cotes de Provence 2021, French Rose

Ruta 22 Malbec

$14.00
Restaurant info

Cafe ~ Catering ~ Prepared Foods ~ Butcher ~ Wine ~ Gourmet Store

Website

Location

3520 South College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

Directions

Pine Valley Market image
Pine Valley Market image
Pine Valley Market image

