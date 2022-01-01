Diver imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

No reviews yet

809 Roland ave

Surf City, NC 28445

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Acai Bowl
The Lifeguard

Juices

Juice No. 1

$8.00

Celery, green apple, cucumber, cilantro, ginger, spirulina

Juice No. 2

$8.00

pineapple, carrots, cucumber, apple, lemon, tbsp turmeric

Juice No. 3

$8.00

pineapple, oranges, beets, turmeric

Juice No. 4

$8.00

celery, cucumbers, bok choy, spinach, parsley, lemon

Juice No. 5

$8.00

beets, green apples, large carrots, lemon, ginger

Immunity Booster

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Smoothies

The Diver

$8.50+

coconut water, cashews, dates, carrot, beet, vanilla, frozen strawberries

The Cannonball

$8.50+

House-made almond milk, cashews, cacao powder, dates, vanilla, frozen cherries, sea salt, pinch cayenne

The Summersault

$8.50+

coconut water, lime juice, spinach, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeño, pinch of sea salt

The Lifeguard

$8.50+

House-made Almond Milk, banana, spinach, kale, cashew, flax, dates, Blue spirulina, vanilla

The Half Twist

$8.50+

plain yogurt, lemon juice, turmeric root , ginger, vanilla, honey, frozen mango,

The Springboard

$8.50+

House-made almond milk, dates, flax, chia, avocado, cinnamon, sea salt, frozen blueberries

Fruit Smoothie

$8.50+

Pick 1-3 Fruits. Smoothie base is Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract and Dates.

Coffees/Teas

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Americano Hot

$0.00+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.25

espresso with steamed and foamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$4.25+

Macchiato Latte

$4.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.00

Golden Mylk Latte 12oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

$4.00

Cult Of Flowers Hibiscus

$3.00

House Of Peace Herbal Tea

$3.00

Temple Of The Sun Black Tea

$3.00

Soul Revival Chai Turmeric Tea

$3.00

Elemental Yerba Green Tea

$3.00

Bowls

Allow 10-15 minutes prep time

Acai Bowl

$12.95

Half Twist Bowl

$12.95

Pitaya Bowl

$12.95

Coconut Bowl

$12.95

Food

Chx Salad Oncroissant

$11.00Out of stock

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon (Side)

$2.00

Bacon Egg Cheese On Toast

$6.00

Plain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

B L A T

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Kale Caesar w/ chicken

$15.00

Chips

$1.50

1 Egg

$2.00

Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Banana

$1.00

Retail

Coffee bag

$16.50

Gift Card

Carton Of Eggs

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Smaller Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Quail Egg

$4.00Out of stock

Duck Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Beer

DRAFT IPA

$6.50

DRAFT Lager

$6.50

Porch Pounder

$7.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Topo Seltzer

$5.00

Austin Eastcider

$6.00

Run Wild Non Alc

$5.00

Salty Kolsh

$6.50

Wine

Fernhook Sauv Blanc

$9.50

Alto Vuelo Rose

$9.50

Carson Scott Chard

$9.00

Il Vince Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gran Valor Prosecco

$9.50

Cigar Box cabernet

$8.00

red blend cappetellus

$8.00

aresti pinot noir

$8.00

art of earth malbec

$9.00

Btl Gran Valor

$21.00

Prosecco Mini

$7.50

Rose

$9.00

Cab

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cold pressed juices, superfood smoothies, specialty coffee from Counter Culture Coffee Roasters, rotating menu of small plates, beer and wine with a view of the ICW and Surf City bridge.

Website

Location

809 Roland ave, Surf City, NC 28445

Directions

Diver image

